Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Mon Health SJMH

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-St…
WESTON, WV
WVNews

WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Philippi, West Virginia, volunteer firefighters recognized by Barbour Chamber

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce 2022 President’s Award went to the volunteer firefighters of Barbour County. Presenting the award to Philippi Fire Chief Dave Utt, Chamber President Hunter Mullens expressed the appreciation of the members of the Chamber of Commerce for all the men and women who give their time and their talents without compensation to train for and to fight fires and who respond to the multiple vehicle accidents that happen throughout the county.
PHILIPPI, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Government
State
Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
Health
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
SHINNSTON, WV
Person
Leslie West
WVNews

Bitcoin, blockchain discussed at latest Business@Breakfast event by Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community were given the opportunity to explore Bitcoin and blockchain technology Friday morning. During the Harrison Chamber's latest Business@Breakfast event, attendees heard from Steven Saab and Matt West of Mountain Valley Bank about the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three

METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Department has released more details on Thursday evening's plane crash in Marion County that left three dead. The release states that around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington and "several" Monongalia volunteer fire departments arrived to the scene to search for the wreckage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

MVB Financial Corp. announces merger with Integrated Financial Holdings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB,” “MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”), announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which MVB will acquire Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. (“IFH”) (OTCQX: IFHI) in an all-stock transaction.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Court upholds dog seizure

KINGWOOD – An Albright woman was charged restitution and fees in the amount of $5,670.85 and her dogs turned over to the Preston County humane officer, after a magistrate court hearing Wednesday. Rachel Lynn Marstiller, 46, was charged with operating a dog breeding operation without a license. Last Friday,...
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Headed for 'boondoggle' status

While the Harrison County Courthouse annex probably hasn’t quite qualified for boondoggle status, it’s fast approaching. And it’s certainly putting a strain on how the county can conduct business. A boondoggle is “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Connie Jo Weekley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
NEW MILTON, WV

