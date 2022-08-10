PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce 2022 President’s Award went to the volunteer firefighters of Barbour County. Presenting the award to Philippi Fire Chief Dave Utt, Chamber President Hunter Mullens expressed the appreciation of the members of the Chamber of Commerce for all the men and women who give their time and their talents without compensation to train for and to fight fires and who respond to the multiple vehicle accidents that happen throughout the county.

