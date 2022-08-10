Read full article on original website
Mon Health SJMH
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-St…
Glenville State University alumni & friends to gather at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, West Virginia
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University alumni and friends are invited Aug. 24 to the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.
WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
Philippi, West Virginia, volunteer firefighters recognized by Barbour Chamber
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce 2022 President’s Award went to the volunteer firefighters of Barbour County. Presenting the award to Philippi Fire Chief Dave Utt, Chamber President Hunter Mullens expressed the appreciation of the members of the Chamber of Commerce for all the men and women who give their time and their talents without compensation to train for and to fight fires and who respond to the multiple vehicle accidents that happen throughout the county.
Robert C. Byrd High, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, sets open enrollment starting next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd High School has set open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, on a walk-in basis, starting next week. The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 23.
Harrison County Schools menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools menus for August and September, as pro…
Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
Bitcoin, blockchain discussed at latest Business@Breakfast event by Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community were given the opportunity to explore Bitcoin and blockchain technology Friday morning. During the Harrison Chamber's latest Business@Breakfast event, attendees heard from Steven Saab and Matt West of Mountain Valley Bank about the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
Sunlight through the leaves
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Th…
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Department has released more details on Thursday evening's plane crash in Marion County that left three dead. The release states that around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington and "several" Monongalia volunteer fire departments arrived to the scene to search for the wreckage.
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
Clarksburg, West Virginia-based truck driver headed to National Truck Driving Championships
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-based professional truck driver Brian Ash is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships, to be held Tuesday through next Friday in Indianapolis. Ash has driven over 1 million accident-free miles and advanced through the state truck driving championship to qualify for the national...
MVB Financial Corp. announces merger with Integrated Financial Holdings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB,” “MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”), announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which MVB will acquire Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. (“IFH”) (OTCQX: IFHI) in an all-stock transaction.
Court upholds dog seizure
KINGWOOD – An Albright woman was charged restitution and fees in the amount of $5,670.85 and her dogs turned over to the Preston County humane officer, after a magistrate court hearing Wednesday. Rachel Lynn Marstiller, 46, was charged with operating a dog breeding operation without a license. Last Friday,...
Headed for 'boondoggle' status
While the Harrison County Courthouse annex probably hasn’t quite qualified for boondoggle status, it’s fast approaching. And it’s certainly putting a strain on how the county can conduct business. A boondoggle is “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”...
Connie Jo Weekley
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
