LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine
A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Summer camps are having trouble finding enough staffers; some are cutting back
The sun is barely above the tree line as Chris Shea welcomes roughly 80 kids to a day camp organized by the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston in central Maine, his voice bellowing through the trees. Each day, the campers scatter across 93 acres of woods and fields, with enough space for...
Down East Yacht Club
The DEYC has been busy since my last musing about the happenings of the Club. On Saturday, June 18 the DEYC gathered for a fun get together at the home of Jane and Dana Mulholland on Solon Road in Southport, Maine. Some 40-plus members shared in a social event which featured the famed Woody Wagon (always a powerful social enticement) and BYO Lunch.
LIVE MUSIC- 727 Ocean Sunset Bar- Charlie Barrale- THURSDAY 6-8
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water.
Cat Found in Boston After Going Missing in Maine Serves as an Important Reminder to Pet Owners
We love TikTok not only for the heartwarming videos we see on the daily but also for the occasional informative videos. We've been surprised by how much the app teaches us when it comes to animals and our pets. Granted, not every informative video is new to us. There are ones that are just reminders for us and boy, can we use them! This most recent reminder is coming to us from Boston.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
An insider's guide to tucked away swimming holes
Beat the crowds at the well-known swimming holes and head to Bath, Maine. While you're there, you can travel across one of the oldest wooden bridges in the state and head to the oldest continuously operating general store...anywhere.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
Saturday’s vintage car show fun for the entire family
Grandma will reminisce about cruising back in the sixties or seventies in one of the interesting Corvettes coming, mom and dad may like the ’57 XK140 OTS Jag convertible or ’46 Dodge pick-up, while kids twelve and under will carefully examine all entries to cast their vote for the coveted “Kid’s Pick” trophy.
Colonial Theatres to close its doors
BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will be the annual Lobster Bake. No more information is available at this time. Cost to be determined. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 25 players, were first place, Joan Grondin, 841; second, Nancy Schilke, 827; third, Nancy Perry, 826; high hand (21) Nancy Schilke; and low score, Blanche Johnson, 736.
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area
You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M
An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
