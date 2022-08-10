ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

New safety technology keeping Anderson County students safe

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Missing Gatlinburg woman, Crossville city manager resigns, CDC drops Covid recommendations. Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Maryville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Maryville, TN
Sports
City
Maryville, TN
wvlt.tv

Football time in Tennessee: high school jamboree highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week out from the start of the high school football season in Tennessee. Eighteen teams took the field in two jamborees Thursday while an additional 25 area teams scrimmage on Friday evening. At Central High School, six Knox County teams faced off against...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy Scout credits training after saving mothers life

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Crystal Thacker took medicine for a sinus infection, she had no idea what would happen next. The Claiborne County woman described the moments when she lost consciousness three times at her home as her son was trying to help her. “It almost felt like...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Etowah City School on soft lockdown due to police pursuit

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
ETOWAH, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sevier
WBIR

Anderson County Schools implement new security measures

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new school year gets underway, the Anderson County school district is implementing additional security measures to keep students and staff safe. This year's most significant implementation is an online tool that allows teachers and staff to report a potentially dangerous situation and receive...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students from Sevier County are leading the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship after recovering from a slow start Thursday. Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter caught 17 pounds, 15 ounces of fish on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina on the first day of the tournament. They hold a 2-ounce lead on a pair of anglers from Livingston Parish High School, according to a release.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Swimming
WBIR

Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

How to protect a loved one with dementia

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The family of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley said she has dementia and during a quick two minute drive to a nearby Subway, got turned around and lost on Sunday. While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement continue the search in Cocke County, where her car...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Topgolf set to open Friday, unveils 72 suite building

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of talk, Topgolf is set to open in Farragut, Friday. The business calls 80 U.S. cities home, and Knoxville became one of them. “Yeah, it’s, it’s been a long journey and fun one for sure. But we are excited. Tomorrow morning is the big day,” said Operations Manager Mark Grenier.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Water competition awards Maynardville as best water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s rural water leaders are in Gatlinburg and have decided the winner of the best tasting water in the state. That award goes to the City of Maynardville. The city’s water system has been honored with the state’s top honor three times.
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy