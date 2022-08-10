ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways

The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade Lauer & Kluber, Trust Suarez)

The BetSided crew had a 2-2 split in yesterday's top props. But thanks to Dylan Cease's strikeout prop cashing at plus money, we grinded out a small profit!. That brings the squad to 10-3 over our last 13 picks. I'm taking the reins today - fingers crossed I can keep the dollars coming.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Royals prediction and pick. Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, while Daniel Lynch will take the rubber for the Royals. Tony Gonsolin has a very strong 2.30 ERA right now, but he had a […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taijuan Walker
FanSided

3 specific things to look for in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game

The anticipation is at a Fever Pitch(sneaky one of my favorite romcoms don’t care what you say) to see actual Miami Dolphins football. We finally get to see an extremely small sample size of things to come on Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There will be a lot to unpack and dissect when it’s over, but there are three specific things that I’ll be looking out for.
TAMPA, FL
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 13-7

The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The New York Mets#Mets Prediction#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Select Chuckie Robinson

The Reds have selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Louisville, per a club announcement. Fellow backstop Aramis Garcia was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Robinson, 27, will be making his Major League debut if he gets into tonight’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Reds lose Jonathan India during Field of Dreams game after HBP, again

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India now has a painful memory of the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. According to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer, India has exited the game after getting hit by pitch in the fourth inning from Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly just above the ankle, which was also the second time the player got hit in that same body part this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy