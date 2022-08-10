Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo’s comments after first Dodgers HR show how wrong Yankees were
When someone’s not a fit, they’re simply not a fit. The New York Yankees learned that the hard way after they traded for Joey Gallo last year, despite reported warnings from influential voices in the front office advising against it. Turns out, the Yankees’ top decision makers were...
Aaron Boone’s comments on Oswald Peraza show Yankees need philosophy change
The Yankees‘ “process” is just never satisfying. It doesn’t help that the fanbase is impatient and demands immediate and consistent results, but New York’s front office frequently upsets the apple cart by delaying timelines of talented prospects, making questionable roster moves, and mishandling injury situations.
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways
The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade Lauer & Kluber, Trust Suarez)
The BetSided crew had a 2-2 split in yesterday's top props. But thanks to Dylan Cease's strikeout prop cashing at plus money, we grinded out a small profit!. That brings the squad to 10-3 over our last 13 picks. I'm taking the reins today - fingers crossed I can keep the dollars coming.
MLB・
MLB odds: Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
A daytime rubber match is in store on Thursday as the St. Louis Cardinals battle it out with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Cardinals-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed. The Cardinals enter the series finale fresh off a decisive...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Royals prediction and pick. Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, while Daniel Lynch will take the rubber for the Royals. Tony Gonsolin has a very strong 2.30 ERA right now, but he had a […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Field of Dreams Game Odds: Cubs vs. Reds prediction, odds, pick – 8/11/2022
The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game. Check out our MLB Field of Dreams Game odds preview for our Cubs Reds prediction and pick. Drew Smyly starts for the Cubs, while Nick Lodolo goes to the mound for the Reds. Drew Smyly has...
3 specific things to look for in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game
The anticipation is at a Fever Pitch(sneaky one of my favorite romcoms don’t care what you say) to see actual Miami Dolphins football. We finally get to see an extremely small sample size of things to come on Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There will be a lot to unpack and dissect when it’s over, but there are three specific things that I’ll be looking out for.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Guardians, Orioles, & Cardinals Set for Huge Payday)
Fridays are for the 'dogs. The head honcho sent out a message this morning asking our Slack channel if we liked any underdogs on the slate. As it turns out, I like quite a few. We've got value dripping all over today's 14-game MLB slate and I can't wait to...
Clarke Schmidt perfect game bid showed Yankees what they’re missing
Entering a weekend where the New York Yankees desperately needed a few wins to right the ship, 26-year-old Clarke Schmidt toed the rubber and fired spectacularly, striking out 11 men in six perfect innings while releasing a statement to the baseball world. Unfortunately, that rubber was in Scranton, PA, and...
Padres beat Giants 13-7
The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note
Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Breaking News: Bruce Beal now likely out as future Miami Dolphins owner
The future of the Miami Dolphins will not likely be in the hands of minority owner, Bruce Beal, as Stephen Ross begins changing succession. According to multiple reports over the internet tonight, Bruce Beal is going to be out and Stephen Ross is lining up his daughter Jennifer Ross to take over the team when he leaves the ownership.
Reds Select Chuckie Robinson
The Reds have selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Louisville, per a club announcement. Fellow backstop Aramis Garcia was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Robinson, 27, will be making his Major League debut if he gets into tonight’s...
Reds lose Jonathan India during Field of Dreams game after HBP, again
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India now has a painful memory of the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. According to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer, India has exited the game after getting hit by pitch in the fourth inning from Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly just above the ankle, which was also the second time the player got hit in that same body part this season.
