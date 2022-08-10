FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in which collections have exceeded $1 billion. The $95.6 million increase in revenues was concentrated in the sales and gross receipts and the individual income tax. The major business taxes and miscellaneous taxes both declined compared to last July.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO