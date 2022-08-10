Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
Wilson promoted to Market President for Addiction Recovery Care.
LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services in Eastern and Central Kentucky, is proud to announce John Wilson’s promotion to Market President, Kentucky. Wilson joined the organization in 2020 as CEO of Crown Recovery Center in Springfield and was then named Market CEO in January 2022. Now, as ARC’s Market President for Kentucky, he will lead the company’s efforts to expand in Greenup County and other markets throughout the state.
lanereport.com
UK HealthCare providers working to provide for their communities after historic flooding
HAZARD, Ky. — More than a week into recovery and relief efforts following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky, Key Douthitt, M.D., sums up the experience with two words: “I’m exhausted.”. But what he and his community are going through is not so simple. Douthitt is the...
lanereport.com
Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approves $2,056,000 in loans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $2,056,000 for 10 agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP) An Agricultural Infrastructure loan totaling $50,000 was approved for a recipient in Nelson County. KAFC participates with lenders to...
lanereport.com
Kentucky Power’s Power up the Pantry event
ASHLAND, Ky. — Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering up again to present the third annual Power Up the Pantry event. The goal of this food donation and fundraiser is to replenish depleted area food pantries in Kentucky. The daylong event is planned for August 25 from 8 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lanereport.com
Baptist Health helping communities affected by flood
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Baptist Health and its employees are rounding up medical and household supplies to assist healthcare providers and families in Letcher and Clay counties – two areas battered by torrential rainfall and massive flooding that swept away homes, businesses, and resulted in a tragic loss of lives.
lanereport.com
General and Road Funds increase for July
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in which collections have exceeded $1 billion. The $95.6 million increase in revenues was concentrated in the sales and gross receipts and the individual income tax. The major business taxes and miscellaneous taxes both declined compared to last July.
lanereport.com
Farm Fresh Days is back in the Bluegrass
— Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days is a reminder to eat fresh, eat local, and eat out. The 10-day culinary celebration, set for Aug. 13-22, will feature enticing dishes made with local farm ingredients at several of the best restaurants across the commonwealth. “Farm Fresh Days was first introduced in...
Comments / 0