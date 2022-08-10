ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
The Independent

NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying

New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
