Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Venice facility hosts bloodhound training as Suncoast missing person cases increase

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization was on the Suncoast this week showing how some four-legged experts can quickly find missing people. Bloodhound training and demonstrations were underway Thursday at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice. The training helps finding missing people, including the elderly who may have dementia...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms return for the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
TAMPA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
941area.com

Best Steakhouses in Bradenton

Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrates new location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Sarasota location on Thursday. The open house was a way to let community members know about the new facility and the services they offer. The celebration had free food, games, and activities for children and families to participate in.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Humane Society hosts foam party for pups

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - What a refreshing way to cool off in this heat!. The Suncoast Humane Society launched its very first Foam Party Thursday afternoon. Staff and volunteers of the community spent so much time and preparation to make the event special for the shelter dogs. “Shelters can be...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Air and Energy organizing pet food drive for Humane Society of Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Air and Energy is hosting a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County until August 31st. The Humane Society of Manatee County’s food pantry provides resources to the community by supplying pet food to people who struggle to afford it and helps animals stay in their homes even when families experience financial hardships.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota

When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about. If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.
SARASOTA, FL

