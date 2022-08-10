Read full article on original website
news9.com
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
Driver arrested for causing crash that killed motorcyclist
One man has been arrested following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
No Injuries Reported Following Rollover Crash On Kilpatrick
No injuries have been reported following a rollover crash Thursday morning on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The outside lane of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike southbound at Interstate 40 has reopened following the crash, according to OHP.
Police trying to track down arsonist after car fire
An arsonist lighting up a parked car in broad daylight was caught on camera in Northwest Oklahoma City and fire investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
KOCO
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
news9.com
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
KOCO
Injuries reported after fire at senior living center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
KOCO
Firefighters put out flames at senior living complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters put out flames at a senior living complex in Oklahoma City. It was almost a dangerous situation at a senior living complex near Northwest 56th Street and Portland Avenue when a fire broke out in one of the apartments with a tenant inside. The fire...
news9.com
Multiple Large Containers Full Of Hand Sanitizer Catch Fire In Grady County
Grady County officials confirmed two large containers filled with hand sanitizer have caught fire. The fire is located near State Highway 81 and Pikes Peak Road. Crews have been battling the fire for more than an hour. The state fire marshal is also investigating the cause of the fire. This...
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
news9.com
OKCFD Battles Grass Fire In Southeast Oklahoma City
Firefighters battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire burned about 5 acres of land in the 13000 block of SE 35th Street. Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to any structures.
