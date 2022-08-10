Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain associated with stronger afternoon storms
TALLAHASSEE — A lot of kids are heading back to school over the next few days, and umbrellas or rainboots will be on the list to grab as you head out the door in the morning. While mornings are humid, rain holds off for most of us until lunchtime...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Franklin County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 1100 AM EDT/1000 AM CDT/. * At 1036 AM EDT/936 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Port St. Joe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nine Mile, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena and Indian Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wtxl.com
Tropics waking up after dormant last month
TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook. The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant. An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave. According to...
wtxl.com
Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
ecbpublishing.com
They aren’t TIGER ORANGE and BLUE
My son was a member of the 2011 Jefferson County Tigers Football State Championship team. This team was the 6th championship team in the history of Jefferson County football. There was a huge sign at Memorial Stadium which paid tribute to the 6 teams. A couple or so years ago a storm destroyed the sign and since that time I have been given the run around and even been blatantly lied to about a replacement sign by school personnel, School Board members and Superintendent.
Post-Searchlight
Elberta Crate & Box Company suffers damage from fire
Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky on Friday night as one of Bainbridge’s oldest industries, Elberta Crate and Box Company caught fire. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief Doyle Welch, E911 reported a structure fire at the company at approximately 9:35 p.m. Welch, along with numerous...
ecbpublishing.com
Bulb-outs and no on-street parking proposed for U.S. 19 North
Addition of bulb-outs and the elimination of parking spaces are among the changes that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing for the portion of U.S. 19 North within the city, as part of its scheduled resurfacing of the highway. City Clerk Emily Anderson in July made the Monticello...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
WCTV
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. We'll likely...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
TPD: One male severely injured in early morning stabbing
One Tallahassee male was hospitalized due to being stabbed in his home early Friday morning, TPD says.
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
wfxl.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
WCTV
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
