Effective: 2022-08-11 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Franklin County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 1100 AM EDT/1000 AM CDT/. * At 1036 AM EDT/936 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Port St. Joe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nine Mile, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena and Indian Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO