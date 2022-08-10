Read full article on original website
Panthers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed reserve tight end Nate Becker on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Becker will provide depth for the Panthers following a rib injury suffered by backup TE Ian Thomas during training camp practice earlier this week. Becker signed with the Detroit...
Jersey Watch - How Long Will Each Offensive Player Be A Cleveland Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of the most common questions fans have to battle with when buying a jersey is how long will x player be on the team. If you buy a jersey of a legend.
Three-star OT Ransom McDermott discusses June camps and visits
Noblesville (Ind) three-star offensive tackle Ransom McDermott is a high upside prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest. The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound offensive lineman was active during the month of June going to camps and he enjoyed getting to meet college coaches. “The month of June...
ISU tight ends coach Taylor Mouser talks leadership, Fall Camp and TE room as a whole
One position with plenty of competition and expected new faces this season at Iowa State is the tight end group. With the departures to the NFL from stars Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen, ISU tight ends coach Taylor Mouser met with the media this week to go in-depth about what camp has looked like, who has shown expectations to see playing time, and much more.
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener.
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Late Kick: Michigan is too far behind to finish with a top ten recruiting class in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Michigan will end the 2023 recruiting cycle with a top ten class.
Video: Getting to know new Cal OLB Odua Isibor
BearTerritory.net talks one-on-one with new Cal outside linebacker Odua Isibor about why he transferred in from UCLA, how fall camp is going for him so far, what he brings to the team and more.
Husky Commit Curley Reed Talks About His Decision To Become A Dawg
Four-star Louisiana corner prospect Curley Reed talks about his visit to Montlake and why he committed to the Huskies...
Georgia football: Wide receiver Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery
Georgia entered fall camp with plenty of questions about its wide receivers with the opportunity for several players to emerge from the pack. Now, it looks like one of the Bulldogs’ options will be unavailable for the time being. Dawgs247 confirmed Friday that wide receiver Arian Smith will undergo...
Time to Schein: The Detroit Lions Are Going to Exceed Expectations This Year
Adam Schein shares his take on why the Detroit Lions have more talent than people realize and why they will outperform expectations.
Photos from Nebraska's Wednesday practice in Memorial Stadium
Nebraska football went through another practice on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium. It was a challenging practice for the Husker offense, as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said his group lacked energy -- something that he said players could see as well. "At least they knew they did not come out...
Surprise players and positions catching LSU's notice early in fall camp
Every camp there are always those surprise players that reveal to be possible contributors. There are those offseason depth concerns at certain positions that clear up when the pads come on in the fall. For coach Brian Kelly, those pleasant surprises have come in spades as the Tigers sift through...
Football Insider: Mario Cristobal looking for execution and energy in Miami's first scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday evening. UM practiced in full pads for the first time on Thursday and held a light walkthrough on Friday. Now coach Mario Cristobal is excited to see the team compete in a game setting for the first...
Where do the Huskies Stand After Six Practices?
A position-by-position look at how Washington stacks up a third of the way through fall training camp.
UNC Training Camp Nuggets & Notes: Power Echols, JJ Jones, Tony Grimes
North Carolina is almost two weeks away from the season opener vs. Florida A&M. Below are nuggets, quotes and notes from UNC linebacker Power Echols, wide receiver J.J. Jones, and cornerback Tony Grimes following a recent media availability amid preseason training camp. Linebacker Power Echols. - "We are light years...
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
WATCH: WR Mycah Pittman on the preseason, wide receiver room, and Johnny Wilson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman spoke with the media on Friday about preseason practice. He discussed his preseason. He also spoke about the development of the wide receiver room as a whole. One wide receiver he focused in on is his 'big little brother' Johnny Wilson. The complete video interview is below:
Late Kick: Miami could be a force on both sides of the ball
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the potential for Miami to overachieve in 2022.
