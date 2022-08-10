ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Panthers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed reserve tight end Nate Becker on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Becker will provide depth for the Panthers following a rib injury suffered by backup TE Ian Thomas during training camp practice earlier this week. Becker signed with the Detroit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Three-star OT Ransom McDermott discusses June camps and visits

Noblesville (Ind) three-star offensive tackle Ransom McDermott is a high upside prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest. The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound offensive lineman was active during the month of June going to camps and he enjoyed getting to meet college coaches. “The month of June...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football
247Sports

Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Photos from Nebraska's Wednesday practice in Memorial Stadium

Nebraska football went through another practice on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium. It was a challenging practice for the Husker offense, as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said his group lacked energy -- something that he said players could see as well. "At least they knew they did not come out...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy