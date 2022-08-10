ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022

Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
The Detroit Free Press

Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
MotorBiscuit

3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022

There are plenty of great electric vehicle options in 2022, and some options that aren't as competitive. Here are the three least desirable EVs of 2022. The post 3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?

Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
MotorBiscuit

What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies?

When your car battery dies, a jump-start is only the first part of what you need to do to correct this problem. Learn more in this article. The post What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
