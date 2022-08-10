ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Through, Reaches Resistance Level Ahead of Rally

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Depositing To Exchanges

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows from whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have spiked up recently, a sign that can be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Spike Up Following Rally Above $24k. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC whales with...
Markets Insider

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: $2K-level does not seem far off, thanks to…

Ethereum [ETH] finally sustained its bullish track as its recent rallies altered the long-term trend to exhibit a buying edge. With the 200 EMA assuming a rebound zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt now saw a volatile break above the point of Control (POC, red). In the four-hour...
u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
altcoinbuzz.io

Is The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart Reliable?

A crypto rainbow chart was made for Bitcoin in 2014 to show how its price changed over time. Many Bitcoin investors have used this chart to forecast when the market would move into bullish or bearish territory. The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart is a straightforward logarithmic regression graph that shows how...
u.today

BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Calms at $24K as Ethereum Classic (ETC) Soars 10% Daily: Market Watch

The entire market took a slight step back in the past 24 hours following a few days of notable price increases. The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market calm down a bit, with no major changes happening across the top 10 coins by means of total capitalization. However, some cryptocurrencies performed better than others, so let’s dive in.
cryptonewsz.com

3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Make You Millionaire: Gryffindao, The Sandbox, and 1inch Network

There is still a lot to learn about the technology behind cryptocurrency, despite its rapid rise to global acclaim. People’s interest in cryptocurrency has skyrocketed, and it is not only a hot topic among crypto enthusiasts anymore but also among financial institutions and organizations. Many concerns are swirling around the technology and its capacity to disrupt centralized exchanges.
