NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons in preseason: How to watch tonight

Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.
Agreed resolution between NFL, NFLPA on Watson 'could still happen'

Unless appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey says otherwise, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be available to start Friday's preseason opener at thee Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett, as planned. After it was learned on Thursday that "a person familiar with" Watson's camp...
Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
NFL Preseason 2022: Schedule, How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions, Packers vs. 49ers Today

Don't look now, but the 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Training camps opened in July, preseason games started in August and the official NFL season itself kicks off on Sept. 8. Each team plays three preseason games before it cuts down to its final, 53-man roster to begin the season. There are five games scheduled for Friday night, two of which you can watch on NFL Network. The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions kick off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show

Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
