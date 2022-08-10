Read full article on original website
Related
Swinney updates injured lineman's status
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney today updated one of the Tigers' first significant injuries of preseason camp. Tre Williams missed time last season and this spring with various injuries, including both shoulders (...)
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
X's and Noles: Tavion Gadson Scouting Report
The hits keep coming for the Florida State Seminoles as three-star prospect Tavion Gadson is the latest to join a growing commitment list. Gadson is a defensive line prospect from Savannah, Georgia who could project anywhere along the defensive line. Gadson is a long, versatile player who possesses good first step quickness. Is he a fox or a 3-tech? Could this be another Dennis Briggs?
Warchant TV: Practice video from FSU Football minicamp in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE — The Florida State football team held its 13th practice of the preseason Thursday on the campus of the University of North Florida. Footage from Thursday features an extended look at Alex Atkins coaching up the offensive line. FSU will wrap up the minicamp on Friday before scrimmaging for a second time this preseason on Saturday evening back in Tallahassee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where FSU football stands two weeks into camp, two weeks before opener
JACKSONVILLE — The setting of Florida State’s Friday practice was fitting for the Seminoles’ recent dismal past: a muggy, buggy, no-frills University of North Florida field with only one end zone. The surroundings, however, were a reminder of this program’s storied history, with former greats Sebastian Janikowski...
Rickie Collins, nation's top uncommitted quarterback, chooses in-state LSU Tigers
When Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star Rickie Collins announced his decommitment from Purdue earlier this month, he immediately became the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the country. But his eventual home was already considered a lock. The Baton Rouge star seemed destined to stay home ...
Marcus Mariota on if Oregon can cover the spread against Georgia Week 1
Andy & Randy’s conversation with Marcus Mariota turned to whether or not the Oregon Ducks can cover the current 18-point spread against the Georgia Bulldogs Week 1 of the upcoming college football season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Comments / 0