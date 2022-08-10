The hits keep coming for the Florida State Seminoles as three-star prospect Tavion Gadson is the latest to join a growing commitment list. Gadson is a defensive line prospect from Savannah, Georgia who could project anywhere along the defensive line. Gadson is a long, versatile player who possesses good first step quickness. Is he a fox or a 3-tech? Could this be another Dennis Briggs?

