247Sports

X's and Noles: Tavion Gadson Scouting Report

The hits keep coming for the Florida State Seminoles as three-star prospect Tavion Gadson is the latest to join a growing commitment list. Gadson is a defensive line prospect from Savannah, Georgia who could project anywhere along the defensive line. Gadson is a long, versatile player who possesses good first step quickness. Is he a fox or a 3-tech? Could this be another Dennis Briggs?
On3.com

Warchant TV: Practice video from FSU Football minicamp in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — The Florida State football team held its 13th practice of the preseason Thursday on the campus of the University of North Florida. Footage from Thursday features an extended look at Alex Atkins coaching up the offensive line. FSU will wrap up the minicamp on Friday before scrimmaging for a second time this preseason on Saturday evening back in Tallahassee.
