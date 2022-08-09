Yvonne passed away on August 4, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 89 years. Funeral services for Yvonne M. Ehlers, 89, of Presho, SD will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho, SD with burial in the Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery at Presho, SD. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho.

PRESHO, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO