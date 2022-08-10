Read full article on original website
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
From Pirates to Dinosaurs at These 14 New York Mini-Golf Courses
As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s it was an important part of any vacation that I went on with my parents and siblings. We jumped for joy as we pulled into the parking lot of a mini-golf, usually at our favorite vacation destination, the Adirondacks. Back in those...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce
The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet
Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust
New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica
If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?
The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
DEC Opening Thousands of Acres of Restricted Wetlands in New York For 16 Days
Thousands of acres of land in Upstate New York that is normally closed to the public, will be open for 16 days only. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is opening several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) usually restricted to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate
PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
Is This The Tiniest Home For Sale in New York State?
Tiny home takeover. There's new shows on HGTV dedicated to them, you often times see people showing off their own tiny home when you're scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the less is more mindset is quickly taking over. What's the deal? What's the hype?. According to the website TheTinyLife, Tiny...
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer. Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
Inmate is Out! NY Changes Term For People Behind Bars to Restore Dignity
Inmate is out. So is felon, prisoner, and convict. New York has a new law, changing the name of people behind bars. New legislation in New York replaces the outdated terminology with 'incarcerated individual' to help reduce the harmful stigma surrounding anyone in the justice system. "In New York, we're...
Netflix Series on Rome’s Woodstock 99 is Tough to Watch
An opinion piece by WIBX morning show host, Bill Keeler |. Train Wreck, the 3-part Netflix series about Woodstock '99 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome is at times, tough to watch. The producers certainly seem to have chosen their negative direction from the very beginning, however, that conclusion might just be justified.
