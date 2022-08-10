ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

96.9 WOUR

Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce

The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
UTICA, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Society
City
Gloversville, NY
Gloversville, NY
Society
96.9 WOUR

Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet

Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust

New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
EDUCATION
96.9 WOUR

Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
UTICA, NY
Person
Honus Wagner
96.9 WOUR

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS
96.9 WOUR

Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?

The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
ENVIRONMENT
96.9 WOUR

The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
96.9 WOUR

Netflix Series on Rome’s Woodstock 99 is Tough to Watch

An opinion piece by WIBX morning show host, Bill Keeler |. Train Wreck, the 3-part Netflix series about Woodstock '99 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome is at times, tough to watch. The producers certainly seem to have chosen their negative direction from the very beginning, however, that conclusion might just be justified.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

