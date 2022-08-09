Cora Jean Millard, 90, of Presho, SD, passed away on August 1, 2022. Funeral services were held on August 5 at 11:00am at the Presho Methodist Church. Burial followed the services at the Presho City Cemetery. Cora Jean was born on January 26, 1932, at the family home in Wessington Springs, to Fannie (Kreinbuhl) and Fred Stulken. She grew up near Wessington Springs, SD. In her high school years, she stayed in town with the Flitte family; she graduated from Wessington Springs in 1950. She went to Nurses training in Pierre and graduated in 1952 as an LPN. She met Archie during nurses training. They were married on May 24, 1953 in Wessington Springs Methodist Church. After marrying, they lived on the Fred Doering farm near Blunt with Cora Jean’s aunt and uncle.

