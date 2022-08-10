Read full article on original website
Stunning photo shows paddleboarder's extremely close encounter with a whale in Massachusetts
When a paddleboarder heard whales were spotted off Manomet Beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts, over the weekend, he was determined to come face-to-face with the creature. "It's just incredible. It's an amazing thing that most people will never see," said Michael Manfredi. Manfredi was on a paddleboard off the coast of...
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
