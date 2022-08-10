Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to a domestic violence call at the 1400 block of F Avenue in West Columbia at 6:30 on Thursday, August 11.
WIS-TV
West Columbia Police respond to domestic violence incident, subject barricading himself in residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been taken into custody of the West Columbia Police Department after a domestic violence incident Thursday. According to the West Columbia Police Department, Danny Willard Smith, 51, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 1400 block of F Ave. around 6:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
RELATED PEOPLE
wach.com
Tractor trailer accident closes Clemson Road, Longtown Road intersection, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department say the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road is closed to traffic at this time due to an accident involving a tractor trailer. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to divert traffic. No injuries are reported...
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
WIS-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
police1.com
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
wpde.com
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street. If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at http://CrimeSC.com.
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Comments / 2