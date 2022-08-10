ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Accidents
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Parker
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
police1.com

S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bull Street#Columbia Police
abccolumbia.com

Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIS-TV

Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street. If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at http://CrimeSC.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy