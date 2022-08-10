ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
NYLON

Everything To Know About The 2022 Emmys

If you’re anything like me, then you’re most likely still recovering from the egregious snubs that came with this year’s round of Emmy nominations. (I mean, come on — no love for Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building or for Britt Lower in Severance? How dare you, Television Academy!)
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
TVLine

American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood,...
mansionglobal.com

Amanda Peet and Husband David Benioff Sell Hollywood Hills Home for $10.25 Million

Actress Amanda Peet and her husband, “Game of Thrones” co-creator David Benioff, have sold their long-time home in an off-market deal for $10.25 million. The couple purchased the Spanish-style house in the city’s Hollywood Hills neighborhood in 2006 through a trust linked to Ms. Peet’s business manager for $4.625 million, property records show.
PopSugar

Jamie Foxx Breaks Out His Dave Chappelle Impression on Late-Night

Jamie Foxx resurrected his spot-on Dave Chappelle impression during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance on Aug. 10. While catching up with "In Living Color" costar and guest host David Alan Grier, Foxx detailed how he's returning to standup comedy this fall, with material revolving around the unexpected situations he finds himself wrapped up in. One such situation took place this May when Foxx swooped in to help Chappelle after he was tackled on stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
UPI News

'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Love, Death & Robots will return for a fourth season on Netflix. The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the adult animated anthology series for Season 4. Love, Death & Robots is created by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Each season features stand-alone episodes that contain different...
