Loudoun County, VA

Inside Nova

Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
Inside Nova

Regional-park agency to keep up push to eradicate invasives

The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) aims to ramp up efforts to eradicate invasive-species plants from its landholdings while also planting a significant number of trees in the coming years. The policy positions are part of the multi-jurisdiction agency’s newly adopted strategic plan, covering the years 2023 to...
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Inside Nova

Victor Angry seeking re-election in Neabsco District

Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry plans to run for re-election next year. Angry, a Democrat, won a special election to the Neabsco District seat in 2019 after the death of Supervisor John Jenkins. He then won a general election later in the year with about 74% of the vote.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
thecentersquare.com

More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure

(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
Inside Nova

Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy

Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Inside Nova

Fairfax juror questionnaires are in the mail

About 70,000 residents of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form and returned as directed.
