Inside Nova
Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators looks into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license.
Inside Nova
Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion
(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Inside Nova
Regional-park agency to keep up push to eradicate invasives
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) aims to ramp up efforts to eradicate invasive-species plants from its landholdings while also planting a significant number of trees in the coming years. The policy positions are part of the multi-jurisdiction agency’s newly adopted strategic plan, covering the years 2023 to...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Inside Nova
Victor Angry seeking re-election in Neabsco District
Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry plans to run for re-election next year. Angry, a Democrat, won a special election to the Neabsco District seat in 2019 after the death of Supervisor John Jenkins. He then won a general election later in the year with about 74% of the vote.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
As federal funds dry up, Virginia county reduces free school meals
Goochland County Public Schools announced Thursday that universal free school meals would be ending as federal funding for the program expires.
thecentersquare.com
More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure
(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
Inside Nova
New school year, same staffing woes for Prince William schools
With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession. In a message...
Inside Nova
Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy
Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
Inside Nova
See how much land in Virginia is owned by the federal government
Investigated how much land is owned by the federal government in Virginia using data from the Congressional Research Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Arlington County board adjusts rules on public comment at its meetings
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Inside Nova
Number of Arlington 'virtual' students to plunge as delivery method changes
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Inside Nova
Fairfax juror questionnaires are in the mail
About 70,000 residents of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form and returned as directed.
