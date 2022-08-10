ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk

A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night. Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles – a pickup truck and a GMC SUV...
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA

