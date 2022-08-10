Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash into Los Angeles home, rep says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury in her car crash last week and is not expected to survive, a representative for the actress’s family said Thursday. Heche is being kept alive in a coma on life support as organ donation is being considered...
nypressnews.com
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) — Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard Friday evening. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Seventh and A streets, according to Oxnard police. The 38-year-old driver of the...
nypressnews.com
Ventura County supervisor, 73, is struck and killed by SUV while crossing street
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by an SUV while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard on Friday evening, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. at West 7th Street and South A Street, the Oxnard Police Department confirmed late Friday. Investigators found that a...
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk
A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night. Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
nypressnews.com
Long Beach bar owners say they’re being unfairly targeted after fatal hit and run involving customer
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Owners of a Long Beach bar claim they are being unfairly targeted after local politicians and police accused the business of overserving a man suspected of crashing into a home and killing a father and his young daughter. Co-owners Suzanne Blevins and Marlow Stanford...
nypressnews.com
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles – a pickup truck and a GMC SUV...
nypressnews.com
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
nypressnews.com
Ventura County Supervisors dies after being hit by vehicle in Oxnard
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck by a vehicle in Oxnard Friday. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Comments / 0