Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
WLKY.com
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shively man accused of killing his older brother has made his first appearance in court. Latoine Pruitt, 31, told police and a 911 dispatcher that he shot his brother, Deandre Jones, 45, after Jones attacked him. The shooting happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Wave 3
Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
LMPD says suspicious device in downtown Louisville has been rendered safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package found at a TARC bus stop forced street closures in downtown Louisville during the morning rush hour and into the early afternoon has been declared safe, according to Louisville Metro police. MetroSafe said the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspicious device discovered in downtown Louisville Friday morning was removed and federal authorities have taken over the investigation. Several streets were closed for hours while several law enforcement agencies conducted a search. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday...
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 45-year-old man killed in Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Shively Wednesday morning. They identified the man as 45-year-old Deandre Jones. According to police, the shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Police said that when...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man who was shot and killed in Shively early Wednesday morning has been identified. Deandre Jones died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Jones’ death has been ruled as a homicide. Officers were...
wvih.com
Man Killed In Crash During Pursuit Identified
The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42 of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
WLKY.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
Wave 3
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A father and son accused of running a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring out of Jeffersontown have been arrested by police on Thursday morning. According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana, engaging in...
Wave 3
Child injured when hit by car while crossing street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
Comments / 0