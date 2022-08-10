ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Wave 3

Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shively man accused of killing his older brother has made his first appearance in court. Latoine Pruitt, 31, told police and a 911 dispatcher that he shot his brother, Deandre Jones, 45, after Jones attacked him. The shooting happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shively, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Shively, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner's office identifies 45-year-old man killed in Shively shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Shively Wednesday morning. They identified the man as 45-year-old Deandre Jones. According to police, the shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Police said that when...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Killed In Crash During Pursuit Identified

The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42 of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park

A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Child injured when hit by car while crossing street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
LOUISVILLE, KY

