LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO