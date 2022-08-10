ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary

What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Sacramento bills, D.C. dreams

THE BUZZ: Whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is laying presidential groundwork or just polishing his national image, there’s a growing Sacramento perception that Newsom’s larger aspirations will shape the next few weeks. Sacramento’s late summer is a time of triple-digit days and increasingly tough decisions for governors. Organized labor,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
City
Frankfort, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Oswego, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Upton Sinclair
Person
Ron Desantis
POLITICO

Can't stand the heat

HOT HOT HOT: A warming world is watching California this month as lawmakers weigh bills designed to cope with extreme heat. Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-North Hollywood) has been leading the charge. She said she’s received messages from around the world urging California to create a blueprint following recent heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Chicago Mayor#Illinois Senate#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrats#Democratic#Republican

Comments / 0

Community Policy