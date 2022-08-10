Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary
What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
POLITICO
Sacramento bills, D.C. dreams
THE BUZZ: Whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is laying presidential groundwork or just polishing his national image, there’s a growing Sacramento perception that Newsom’s larger aspirations will shape the next few weeks. Sacramento’s late summer is a time of triple-digit days and increasingly tough decisions for governors. Organized labor,...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Assembly leader axes 2020 election investigation after beating Trump-backed primary challenger
Republican Robin Vos narrowly won his primary on Tuesday night.
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
Adams blames Texas for New York’s shelter crisis. But the problem started long before asylum-seekers.
Tenant protections expired as he took office in January, and rents skyrocketed in the following months, but the mayor is instead suggesting Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is to blame for busing migrants to New York.
‘People will die waiting’: America’s system for the disabled is nearing collapse
Providers for intellectually and developmentally disabled struggle to recruit and retain staff amid soaring inflation, pandemic burnout.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida bans Medicaid from covering gender-affirming treatments
The move by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration came after the agency published a report claiming there was not enough scientific evidence to prove that the treatments improved health.
POLITICO
Can't stand the heat
HOT HOT HOT: A warming world is watching California this month as lawmakers weigh bills designed to cope with extreme heat. Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-North Hollywood) has been leading the charge. She said she’s received messages from around the world urging California to create a blueprint following recent heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest.
Andrew Cuomo used to run New York — now he's suing the state to cover his legal bills
The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Cuomo's attorney argues that state Attorney General Tish James erred in her April decision denying Cuomo's request for state representation or taxpayer-funded private legal counsel in the case.
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
Investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two allegedly discussed using medication to induce an abortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York pushes ahead on congestion pricing. Now comes the hard part.
Top transit officials in New York released a long-awaited environmental assessment of congestion pricing, providing clues as to how the new tolling system could work.
Comments / 0