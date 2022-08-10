ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Woman accused of robbing Wyndmere bank reaches plea deal

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman accused of holding up a small town North Dakota bank last July has reached a deal with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty in the case. 44-year-old Tessa Ann Marie Jaksa is charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery, after...
WYNDMERE, ND
740thefan.com

Wrigley to propose harsher sentences for violent crimes in North Dakota

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Following four shootings in the past few days in Fargo, Attorney General Drew Wrigley has a proposal that calls for tougher sentences for violent criminals. Wrigley’s legislation would apply to someone who commits a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. “Let’s say...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
740thefan.com

No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
kfgo.com

Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses

FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing teen safely located

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
valleynewslive.com

Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
POLK COUNTY, MN

