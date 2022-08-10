Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Unravels After Everclear, Candlebox Drop Out

Click here to read the full article.

A Nineties alt-rock rock festival, aptly titled “Flannel Nation,” was forced to cancel after several top acts — including Everclear and Candlebox — dropped out due to organizational and logistical issues.

The one-day event, billed as “A Celebration of the Nineties,” was supposed to take place this Saturday, Aug. 13, at Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Along with Everclear and Candlebox, the lineup featured other favorites of alternative nation such as Sugar Ray , Soul Asylum , Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, Star Zero, and X Wire.

But trouble for the festival began Tuesday night, Aug. 9, when Everclear announced that they were dropping off the bill. On Instagram , they said it had been brought to their attention that organizers did “not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.” (The band promised they would announce a “proper Los Angeles performance” in the coming weeks.)

Candlebox and Filter soon followed suit, both releasing statements that said they would not be playing the festival, “Due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Eventually, Flannel Nation decided to pull its own plug — or loose threads, rather, and unravel entirely. “We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event,” the festival said in a statement shared on Facebook . “Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced.”