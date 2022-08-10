ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpt: Paris Hilton Speaks with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on “TechCheck” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "TechCheck" Following is an excerpt from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Paris Hilton on CNBC's "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM ET) today, Tuesday, August 9th as part of NBCUniversal News Group's "Inside The Metaverse" series. Following is a link to the full interview on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/08/09/paris-hilton-bets-on-virtual-entertainment-and-the-metaverse.html.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World

We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Theme Park Are Now on Sale

Studio Ghibli Park in Japan is gearing up for its grand opening later this Fall with the official release of tickets available for purchase. The theme park is located in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, which is just less than two hours away by train from the city of Kyoto. Coming in at approximately 17.5 acres, the park will feature three open areas and includes Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse. Visitors will be able to experience exhibits and artifacts from some of the studio’s most noteworthy films. The area will include a “Hill of Youth, which features an antique shop from Whisper of the Heart and recreated locations from The Cat Returns and Dondoko Forest from My Neighbor’s Totoro. This will also include a Totoro-themed playground.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

After nearly 30 years, Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster studio CEO David Braben steps down

Braben will remain with the company in a new role, but day-to-day operations at Frontier Developments will now be led by former chief creative officer Jonny Watts. Just shy of 30 years after founding the company, David Braben is stepping down as CEO of UK-based studio Frontier Developments. Braben will remain with the company in the newly-created role of president and founder, while longtime chief creative officer Jonny Watts will move into the chief executive position.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Say hello to the kick-ass final agenda for the TechCrunch+ stage at Disrupt 2022

And no portion of the event has me more excited than what we have in store for you on the TechCrunch+ stage, one of the two main stages that will be going all day, every day at Disrupt. After months of honing topics and ideas, researching panelists to invite, and wrangling more schedules than you want to know about, we are now locked in for Disrupt 2022. We’re so proud of what we have prepared for you.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Haus, a VC-backed aperitif startup, is up for sale after Series A falls through

Today, CEO and co-founder Helena Price Hambrecht tapped into the same ethos of transparency to announce that the startup’s Series A fell through and the company is in the process of closing down. In an interview with TechCrunch, Hambrecht spoke about Haus’s transition from buzzy VC-backed startup to a business currently up for sale, as-is or in parts.
SONOMA, CA
NME

‘Sunday Gold’ now has a free demo and release date

Sunday Gold, the stylish point-and-click role-playing game, finally has an official release date alongside a free demo, which is available now. Publisher Team17 and developer BKOM Studios have announced that Sunday Gold will launch on September 13 for PC via Steam. A free demo entitled ‘Prologue’ is now available for free and includes the first opening chapters of the main game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M

Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
MEDITATION
Variety

Powered by Publishing, Warner Music Posts $1.42 Billion in Revenue for Third Quarter

Click here to read the full article. Despite some “headwinds” including an unusually strong dollar, a lighter-than-usual release schedule and several short-term expenses, Warner Music posted a solid third quarter of 2022, with a strong showing from its publishing division and 12% revenue growth that the company stressed would have been closer to 15% if not for the above factors. The company also announced a new deal with Meta (formerly Facebook) and several upcoming legal settlements that it says will bring in $25 million in OBITDA, both of which will have a strong impact on Q4. “We delivered solid double-digit growth...
MUSIC
GAMINGbible

Tencent Building An Esports Hotel Run By AI That's Always Watching

We all used to laugh when sci-fi films warned us about technology taking over the world, but it turns out that it’s not much of a laughing matter anymore. A few weeks ago, a Google engineer was fired after claiming that an AI chatbot had “become sentient.” Following this, Amazon announced plans for Alexa to be able to mimic your dead relative’s voices. If that’s not creepy enough, Tencent has entered the chat with their latest project.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Danny Trejo to play historical explorer Ferdinand Magellan in Filipino epic ‘1521’

Iconic American actor Danny Trejo has been cast as historical Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan for the upcoming film, 1521. Per a Variety report, the film is set to be centred around the Battle of Mactan which took place in the year of 1521. It’ll follow Magellan’s journey as he led the Spanish expedition to Asia, becoming one of the first Europeans to carry out such a feat.
MOVIES
WWD

Meet Cyndi Wang, China’s Favorite Fashion Icon After Eileen Gu

Click here to read the full article. Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.” Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence in her career, and has gained the attention of luxury and beauty brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Sisley, Fresh and Guerlain in the past two months, as well as fronted the August issue covers of the Chinese editions of Nylon and InStyle magazines.More from WWDPrada...
MUSIC

