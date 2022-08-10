Studio Ghibli Park in Japan is gearing up for its grand opening later this Fall with the official release of tickets available for purchase. The theme park is located in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, which is just less than two hours away by train from the city of Kyoto. Coming in at approximately 17.5 acres, the park will feature three open areas and includes Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse. Visitors will be able to experience exhibits and artifacts from some of the studio’s most noteworthy films. The area will include a “Hill of Youth, which features an antique shop from Whisper of the Heart and recreated locations from The Cat Returns and Dondoko Forest from My Neighbor’s Totoro. This will also include a Totoro-themed playground.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO