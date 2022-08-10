ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
tornadopix.com

Why are Middletown property taxes so high?

Middletown, NJ – In August, some Middletown residents may have noticed a rather large increase in their quarterly tax bill. How did this happen? Well, you can blame, in part, the sharp increase in home sale prices that Middletown and other affluent New Jersey suburbs have experienced in the past year and a half, according to Middletown town tax assessor Alex Worth.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

‘No hard feelings’ with Gilmore, Sauickie says

Assemblyman-elect Alex Sauickie (R-Jackson) may not have been Ocean GOP Chairman George Gilmore’s choice for the State Assembly, but he said there’s no bad blood between him and the once-and-current kingmaker of Ocean County. “No hard feelings on my part,” Sauickie said. “In fact, I would reach out...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Suburban

Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch

METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
METUCHEN, NJ
Suburban

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 10

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
Independent

Independent Datebook, Aug. 10

• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Princeton, NJ
