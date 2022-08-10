Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Who Else Was New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin and the OC GOP Spying On?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – They call it political research, but when Ocean County Assemblyman and...
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
Monmouth County, NJ Senators among those pushing to relieve restrictions on New Jersey breweries
It's been one thing after another over the last couple of years in rules, restrictions, limitations, and so forth putting a burden on our local New Jersey breweries and it's making things stressful, to say the least for the people working in these spots. There could be some help on...
tornadopix.com
Why are Middletown property taxes so high?
Middletown, NJ – In August, some Middletown residents may have noticed a rather large increase in their quarterly tax bill. How did this happen? Well, you can blame, in part, the sharp increase in home sale prices that Middletown and other affluent New Jersey suburbs have experienced in the past year and a half, according to Middletown town tax assessor Alex Worth.
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
New Jersey Globe
‘No hard feelings’ with Gilmore, Sauickie says
Assemblyman-elect Alex Sauickie (R-Jackson) may not have been Ocean GOP Chairman George Gilmore’s choice for the State Assembly, but he said there’s no bad blood between him and the once-and-current kingmaker of Ocean County. “No hard feelings on my part,” Sauickie said. “In fact, I would reach out...
Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
thesandpaper.net
Cost of Renovating/Replacing Pinelands Regional’s ‘Damn Dam’ Continues to Climb
Outgoing Pinelands Regional School District Business Administrator Nick Brown had some good news for the Pinelands Board of Education at its July meeting, the last of Brown’s tenure. “My favorite topic,” sarcastically said board President Betti Anne McVey when opening the old business segment of the meeting before turning...
Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch
METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
Work Continues on the New Fantastic Veterans Administration Center in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a fantastic addition to making a better quality of life for our area Veterans here in New Jersey and it's conveniently located right here in Ocean County. Right in Toms River along Hooper Avenue. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill (Pictured Above) was a big supporter of the VA...
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 10
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
‘Creepy’ Toms River Attorney Paid Private Investigator $8,000 to Spy on Councilman
TOMS RIVER, NJ – It is becoming clear today why the Ocean County GOP under...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
Less Than Thirty Days Left Until School Returns at the Jersey Shore
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Independent Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
