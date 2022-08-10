ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady On Leave From ‘NFL’ For ‘Personal Issue,’ Buccaneers Coach Announces

Tom Brady will be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference on Thursday, August 11. The iconic quarterback, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, won’t be returning to the Bucs until after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good news on Bucs OL Robert Hainsey's injury

That audible groan you might have heard bellowing from the Sunshine State was Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans reacting to the news that center Robert Hainsey left Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on a cart after sustaining an apparent leg injury. Hainsey is slated to replace Pro Bowl...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Bill Belichick on Patriots' play-callers: 'We'll figure it out'

The NFL returns in less than a month, and the New England Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022-23 season. Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after the Patriots' preseason opener loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, in which Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Patriots experiment with 2 different play callers during preseason opener

The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason. The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither has offensive coordinator experience.
NFL
