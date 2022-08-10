ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their undefeated streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory at home over the Minnesota Twins, but it appears to have come at the expense of Max Muncy’s health. The Dodgers’ third baseman left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in his right hand with a one-hopper, […] The post Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
Yardbarker

Luis Rengifo Has Been A ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Angels

There haven’t been many consistent positives for the Los Angeles Angels this season after a stark decline. But since late June, they’ve received incredibly consistent production from utility man Luis Rengifo. On Wednesday, the Angels completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, and Rengifo’s two home runs and...
ANAHEIM, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!

This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Byron Buxton
FOX Sports

Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better

The best pitching staff in baseball has been without its Opening Day starter for two months. It lost its All-Star Game starter to the injured list on two separate occasions. It has been without its most dependable high-leverage reliever since the middle of April, and it lost for the season the player who took the place of that late-inning threat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Need 12-Inning Finale To Secure Sweep Of Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels led at three different points against the Oakland Athletics in an early afternoon series finale Wednesday. They took a 3-0 lead via a Luis Rengifo home run in the sixth inning, only for the Athletics to tie it in the seventh. Then, in the 10th inning,...
ANAHEIM, CA
