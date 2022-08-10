Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Pulled from Wednesday Night’s Game with Hand Injury
The Dodgers won their tenth-straight game on Wednesday night with a thrilling 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Joey Gallo’s pinch-hit three run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Dodgers a 8-4 win was the moment of the night, but Max Muncy kept alive a streak of his own. For the second-straight night, Muncy went yard.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Dodgers News: Bad News Opposing Hitters, Dustin May is Adding Another Pitch
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped on a pitch in Milwaukee. May underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the injury, and he has spent the past 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their undefeated streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory at home over the Minnesota Twins, but it appears to have come at the expense of Max Muncy’s health. The Dodgers’ third baseman left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in his right hand with a one-hopper, […] The post Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Luis Rengifo Has Been A ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Angels
There haven’t been many consistent positives for the Los Angeles Angels this season after a stark decline. But since late June, they’ve received incredibly consistent production from utility man Luis Rengifo. On Wednesday, the Angels completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, and Rengifo’s two home runs and...
Massapequa Coast Little League team plays for spot in Little League World Series
The Massapequa Coast Little League team are playing in the biggest game of their young lives tonight.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!
This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better
The best pitching staff in baseball has been without its Opening Day starter for two months. It lost its All-Star Game starter to the injured list on two separate occasions. It has been without its most dependable high-leverage reliever since the middle of April, and it lost for the season the player who took the place of that late-inning threat.
Yardbarker
Angels Need 12-Inning Finale To Secure Sweep Of Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels led at three different points against the Oakland Athletics in an early afternoon series finale Wednesday. They took a 3-0 lead via a Luis Rengifo home run in the sixth inning, only for the Athletics to tie it in the seventh. Then, in the 10th inning,...
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers
The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers rally past Twins to run their winning streak to 10
The Dodgers rallied to sweep the Minnesota Twins with a 8-5 win and extend their win streak to 10 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Comments / 0