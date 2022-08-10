Read full article on original website
Volunteer effort collects data on Columbus' urban heat island
About 200 volunteers hit the road Friday with sensors attached to their cars, in an effort to collect detailed climatological data on Columbus neighborhoods. The science project was part of a national campaign to map urban "heat islands." Geddy Davis is program coordinator for climate services at the Byrd Polar...
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of 2020 election records
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
A proper goodbye for a Ross County WWII sailor whose remains will be buried in a family plot
The remains of a World War II sailor who died while serving on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, will return to Ross County for burial. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman of Chillicothe had joined the service because it offered a coveted music program that could lead to a professional career.
Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted pressed for nuclear bailout
Newly-disclosed text messages suggest Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a Republican, played a role in pushing for the passage of a nuclear power bailout bill, which is now at the center of a federal bribery case. The texts were between then-FirstEnergy executives who were fired after the company conducted an internal...
Police chase near Wilmington follows incident at Cincinnati FBI office
An armed individual attempted to get inside the Cincinnati FBI office Thursday, prompting a police chase that led officers to Chester Township in Clinton County. A confrontation was unfolding, according to police and emergency management officials. "Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray...
Upper Arlington police close 1980 murder of Asenath Dukat, 8
Police in Upper Arlington are closing the books on the 1980 murder of 8-year-old Asenath Dukat. Investigators say DNA evidence shows a man who killed himself four years after the murder is responsible for the girl’s death. Dukat was discovered dead June 3, 1980, in a creek bed at...
Last charges against Columbus police officer from George Floyd protests to be dismissed
A Columbus police officer charged with six misdemeanors related to using pepper spray at George Floyd protests in 2020 will not go on trial next week in Franklin County Municipal Court as scheduled. Phillip Walls pleaded not guilty last year to charges of assault, interfering with civil rights and dereliction...
