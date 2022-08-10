ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

wosu.org

Volunteer effort collects data on Columbus' urban heat island

About 200 volunteers hit the road Friday with sensors attached to their cars, in an effort to collect detailed climatological data on Columbus neighborhoods. The science project was part of a national campaign to map urban "heat islands." Geddy Davis is program coordinator for climate services at the Byrd Polar...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Police chase near Wilmington follows incident at Cincinnati FBI office

An armed individual attempted to get inside the Cincinnati FBI office Thursday, prompting a police chase that led officers to Chester Township in Clinton County. A confrontation was unfolding, according to police and emergency management officials. "Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray...
WILMINGTON, OH
wosu.org

Upper Arlington police close 1980 murder of Asenath Dukat, 8

Police in Upper Arlington are closing the books on the 1980 murder of 8-year-old Asenath Dukat. Investigators say DNA evidence shows a man who killed himself four years after the murder is responsible for the girl’s death. Dukat was discovered dead June 3, 1980, in a creek bed at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH

