ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Renting Backyards To Dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People are earning extra money in all kinds of ways these days. And now there is a way to do it without even leaving the house. These days people are renting their backyards out to dogs. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how it can bring in extra income.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'

The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events happening around Charlotte. This week she’s previewing four, including a big parade in Uptown. Festival Noon – 10pm Saturday. Noon – 6pm Sunday. Parade 1pm – 4pm Sunday. After a 2-year hiatus,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doghouse#Auger Auger
wccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: The Tea, Mariachi, Rhymes & Crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married at First Sight,” while the husbands are tequila tasting on the honeymoons, the ladies spill the tea. Later, everyone came together to celebrate their last night as group before heading home and back to the real world. Before moving in together, Lindy shared more than a few of her concerns with Miguel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carowinds Unveils Plans For 50th Anniversary Season | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Carowinds operating season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that brings plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences. “I am proud to be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Monarch Butterfly Release in Salisbury (with free Milkweed seed giveaway)

The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation and Hurley Park are hosting the Monarch Butterfly Release, presented by All-A-Flutter-Farms, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 2 p.m. It will take place at Hurley Park, 304 Annandale Avenue, Salisbury, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy