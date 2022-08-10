Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
WBTV
Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her. But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book. Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the...
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Renting Backyards To Dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People are earning extra money in all kinds of ways these days. And now there is a way to do it without even leaving the house. These days people are renting their backyards out to dogs. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how it can bring in extra income.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events happening around Charlotte. This week she’s previewing four, including a big parade in Uptown. Festival Noon – 10pm Saturday. Noon – 6pm Sunday. Parade 1pm – 4pm Sunday. After a 2-year hiatus,...
These crocheted jellyfish are helping comfort NICU babies. Here's why
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County teen is hoping to provide comfort to some babies through an unlikely source: Crocheting. Mindy Jae Brown, a rising senior at Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina, started a project this summer to crochet jellyfish for babies with long-term stays at the hospital or in area NICUs.
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Snark: The Tea, Mariachi, Rhymes & Crimes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married at First Sight,” while the husbands are tequila tasting on the honeymoons, the ladies spill the tea. Later, everyone came together to celebrate their last night as group before heading home and back to the real world. Before moving in together, Lindy shared more than a few of her concerns with Miguel.
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
wccbcharlotte.com
Carowinds Unveils Plans For 50th Anniversary Season | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Carowinds operating season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that brings plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences. “I am proud to be...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Monarch Butterfly Release in Salisbury (with free Milkweed seed giveaway)
The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation and Hurley Park are hosting the Monarch Butterfly Release, presented by All-A-Flutter-Farms, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 2 p.m. It will take place at Hurley Park, 304 Annandale Avenue, Salisbury, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list...
