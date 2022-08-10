ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Rock Hill, police say

By Mike Andrews
 2 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street for a report of an argument where someone was armed with a firearm.

Officers met with a witness outside the apartment’s front door and noticed a pistol on the ground along with a pistol magazine a few feet away, authorities said.

Officers said they entered the home and found 39-year-old Joshua Minton standing in the living room covered in blood.

The witness reportedly told officers that there was another gun in the bedroom closet. Officers said they found a rifle inside covered in blood.

Investigators said they determined that Minton forced his way into the apartment to confront 41-year-old William Robinson, his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

During the apartment, police said, Minton pulled his pistol and had a rifle slung on his back.

The two fought and the pistol was fired.

Investigators said Robinson overpowered and disarmed Minton of the guns and started violently assaulting him with fists and the blunt end of the rifle.

Minton was beaten unconscious on the floor, police said.

Authorities said Robinson then stood over Minton and attempted to shoot him with the rifle, but the weapon did not fire. He then fled the scene.

Police said Minton was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was issued warrants for attempted murder, burglary, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be taken into custody after he is released from the hospital.

Robinson was found a short time later and arrested, authorities said. He was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.

William Robinson (Rock Hill Police Department)
Comments / 6

Shawn Groh
2d ago

either there's more to the story not being said, or rhpd just charged a man for protecting himself in his home wtf

