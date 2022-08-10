ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 12th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Dry, hot, and calm. High of 95°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH. Dry and mild. Low of 70°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Hot and dry. High of 96°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.
KCBD

Holding on... to a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
fox34.com

No rain yet? Hold on...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours. You’ll find rainfall totals at the bottom of this post. While morning...
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
West Nile Virus confirmed in Lubbock, city says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday confirmed that some mosquitoes in Lubbock County tested positive for West Nile Virus. The city said Vector control would increase spraying in the community. Everyone was encouraged to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites. Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, […]
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Monk is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Monk as their Pet of the Day for Thursday August 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Monk at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Monk!
102.5 KISS FM

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
