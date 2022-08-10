ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thursday could seem like a rainy day for most

A round of morning rain will keep clouds around Southeast Louisiana for much of the day which will make it feel like a cooler/rainy one, but most of the storms will still be scattered in nature by midday and through the afternoon hours. Storms by midday and through the afternoon...
Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — A weak mid-level area of low pressure is currently located offshore of Vermillion Bay on the Northern Coast of the Gulf of Mexico. This LOW according to the NHC has a 10% chance of cyclonic development within the next 2-5 days. The LOW will track AWAY from Southeast Louisiana during these next two to five days. This LOW will track towards Corpus Christi, Texas and in that time we here in Southeast Louisiana will experience Excessive Rainfall with a low chance for flash flooding. Unlike the last few days, local communities experiencing bouts of heavy rain and storms will be fewer in numbers -- each day from this afternoon to Sunday. Then Monday and Tuesday, sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail with just a 30% chance of showers and storms. Local temperatures by then will return to our seasonal average of 92° degrees.
Slight chance tropical development in Gulf

A tropical wave that has given us off and on rain and storms and some localized flooding for days has now developed into a weak low off the South Central Coast of Louisiana. The good news is that this system is moving away from our Coast and is heading towards Texas where they are in need of rain. It has been extremely hot there, and this rain will help cut the heat and the fire danger.
Invest 97-L not expected to impact Louisiana

A cluster of storms in the Atlantic that’s about 700 miles southwest of Cabo Verde still remains highly disorganized as it moves west at 17 mph. This is Invest 97-L that the National Hurricane Center has put at 20% to 30% chances for possible development over the next two and three to five days, respectively.
Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016

It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign

"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
