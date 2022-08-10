Read full article on original website
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
Starbucks is continuing to place less emphasis on its 'third place' identity that made it a billion-dollar company
Over two-thirds of Starbucks sales are now made through drive-thrus, mobile orders, or delivery.
'Amazon Is Too Big to Listen to Anyone': Dum-Dums Says It Is Losing Millions to Amazon Seller Scam
Because the lollipop man can!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
JOBS・
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors
From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
Burger King Makes Either a Whopper of a Mistake, or Marketing Magic
Fast-food restaurants are known for stirring the pot and trying to interact humorously with their customers on social media. They want to capture both the Internet and consumers' attention, sometimes with interesting new side dishes (Burger King (RBI) with a truffle burger and cheesy tater tots) and sometimes with manufactured beefs with other fast food chains. (See Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report vs. McDonald's tit-for-tat here).
What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Walmart And Other Leading Grocery Stores Face A Lawsuit Over Kona Coffee Beans
Walmart and other leading grocery stores such as Costco, Kroger, and Safeway are facing a lawsuit for misleading marketing. Yikes! On July 29, Top Class Actions reported that supermarket chain Kroger and coffee brand Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee (HIKC)...
The Aldi Meatball Fiasco That Has Reddit Worried
Aldi may have started off as a German grocery store chain, but these days, consumers can find Aldi grocery stores in 36 U.S. states. The brand has a pretty passionate fan base — there are more than 87,500 members of the Aldi subreddit and more than 2.8 million people like Aldi USA on Facebook. It could even soon be the third largest supermarket retailer in the United States if the company meets its goal of operating 2,500 stores in the country by the end of 2022 (via CNN).
Moms’ Guide: Where To Splurge and Save When Back-to-School Shopping
Thanks to inflation, we're in the midst of a particularly expensive back-to-school shopping season. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that in response to inflated costs, 30% of back-to-school...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
