Raleigh County, WV

Boil water advisory lifted for Connor Street, other areas

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday for Connor Street and other Raleigh County areas.

The precautionary advisory was issued on Tuesday due to a broken main line, and pertained to 101, 103, and 105 Connor Street, along with 101 Ruby Lane.

Additionally, a precautionary advisory was lifted Tuesday for Sweeneysburg Road and all side streets to the end of the system. This advisory was originally issued on Sunday due to a broken main line.

Testing has confirmed that the water in these areas now meets standards for consumption.

For more information on the issuance and lifting of precautionary boil water advisories in the Raleigh County area, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at (304) 255-5121 or (304) 763-2691, or visit the Beckley Water Company website here.

