Tensions high in court as 2 suspects are arraigned in Bridgeport double homicide
An angry crowd was met by extra security at a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday as two men went before a judge in connection with a double homicide.
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Retiring Greenwich police officer ‘built many relationships’ on the Avenue as part of Bike Unit
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department said farewell to a 20-year veteran who was a familiar face around town. Officer Robert Smurlo, who joined the department in 2002, worked as a canine officer with his partner, Altos, and later served in the bike squad that patrols downtown Greenwich. He put in his retirement last month.
Waterbury man sentenced after police find kilogram of cocaine, two loaded guns, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Waterbury man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday after police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and two loaded firearms during a state parole compliance check, according to federal prosecutors. Keven Santos, 24, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in federal court to...
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
Stamford man granted pretrial probation in armed-robbery-turned-shooting
STAMFORD — A city man was granted a pretrial probation program on Wednesday that could result in a felony charge against him connected to an armed-robbery-turned-shootout in May 2021 being dropped. Judge Bruce P. Hudock granted Erik Chico, 20, entry into the accelerated rehabilitation program during a disposition hearing...
Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
Fugitive MS-13 Member Extradited From El Salvador To Face Murder, Other Charges On Long Island
An MS-13 gang member accused of taking part in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old man on Long Island has been extradited to the United States. Jose Jonathan Guevara-Castro was extradited from El Salvador on Tuesday, Aug. 9, nearly a month after the country’s top court gave the green light, the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District announced.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84
HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says
BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Police: Foul play not suspected in man’s death near Waveny Park in New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — Moments after a weekly concert ended at Waveny Park, police say a fire was reported at an adjacent mulch pile off Lapham Road, leading to the discovering of a man’s body late Wednesday night. New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said witnesses reported the fire...
2022-08-09: Trumbull Police Recruit Awarded for Achievements at Police Academy
A recent Trumbull police recruit graduated from the Bridgeport Police Academy Thursday night, August 4th, where he was recognized for his academic and firearms abilities. Police recruit Colin Markus received the Chief Luciano Award for achieving the highest academic scores in his academy class, and he was also the recipient of the Firearms Excellence Award. He was given plaques to recognize these accomplishments.
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
