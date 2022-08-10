ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
State
Virginia State
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man granted pretrial probation in armed-robbery-turned-shooting

STAMFORD — A city man was granted a pretrial probation program on Wednesday that could result in a felony charge against him connected to an armed-robbery-turned-shootout in May 2021 being dropped. Judge Bruce P. Hudock granted Erik Chico, 20, entry into the accelerated rehabilitation program during a disposition hearing...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police Captain#National Academy#The Department Of Justice
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
Register Citizen

Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief

STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84

HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says

BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
BRISTOL, CT
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trumbull-ct.gov

2022-08-09: Trumbull Police Recruit Awarded for Achievements at Police Academy

A recent Trumbull police recruit graduated from the Bridgeport Police Academy Thursday night, August 4th, where he was recognized for his academic and firearms abilities. Police recruit Colin Markus received the Chief Luciano Award for achieving the highest academic scores in his academy class, and he was also the recipient of the Firearms Excellence Award. He was given plaques to recognize these accomplishments.
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy