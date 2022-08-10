Read full article on original website
Bobby Hill
1d ago
Pitbull owners should be required to have liability insurance of at least 1 mill. Oh thats right homeowners insurance won't cover them. Owners of these genetically predisposed to maul and kill dogs should face 25 years in pen for any attack.
Julianna
1d ago
labs and goldens all the way. A person has a pit bull for only one reason....and it's never good!
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama
‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
Alabama passes 20,000 COVID deaths
Alabama has recorded more than 20,000 deaths of COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the state had crossed that grisly milestone during its weekly COVID update on Thursday. The state added 56 new deaths during that update, bringing the official total to 20,026 dead since the start of the pandemic.
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
WSFA
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff. The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th. The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support...
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
New business intelligence center first of its kind, aims to make Alabama a leader in economic growth
The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama recently announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center, a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state. “This is the first of its kind in...
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
