Frank Gilbert
2d ago
the biggest hoax on Americans is "manmade" climate change. pollution is by far a larger problem. "manmade" climate change is just a way to take money from the American people and redistribute it to other countries. if you really want to address any climate change that is "manmade", you need to start with China and India.
Lt. Gov. details involvement in what feds call Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal ever
Newly released text messages show that Ohio's Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state's nuclear bribery scandal.
wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
wksu.org
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going: Stimulus Watch
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
WOUB
Drug policy reform group sues the board responsible for spending half of Ohio’s opioid settlement money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A drug policy reform group said the foundation set up by the state to spend more than $400 million in opioid settlement money on substance use treatment programs isn’t being transparent about how it will do that. That group has filed a...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose accuses 11 non-citizens of being illegally registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has accused 11 non-citizens living in the state of being illegally registered to vote and has referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation. LaRose claims 10 of the individuals were unlawfully registered but did not vote, while...
Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it
“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
Lawsuits: Group deciding how to distribute millions in Ohio opioid settlement money violated open-meetings, public-records law
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board, set up to decide how distribute hundreds of millions of dollars of opioid settlement money, is refusing to divulge records or allow the public to attend meetings, according to lawsuits filed by a drug policy reform group. The lawsuits, filed by Harm Reduction...
wvxu.org
Unfilled records requests hide the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine knew critics questioned whether the former FirstEnergy nuclear plants really needed House Bill 6’s $1.1 billion bailout. But Sam Randazzo, chair of the state’s regulatory commission at the time, assured DeWine the plants couldn’t otherwise cover their costs. DeWine signed the nuclear and coal bailout bill into law in July 2019.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
