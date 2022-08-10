ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Frank Gilbert
the biggest hoax on Americans is "manmade" climate change. pollution is by far a larger problem. "manmade" climate change is just a way to take money from the American people and redistribute it to other countries. if you really want to address any climate change that is "manmade", you need to start with China and India.

WDTN

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
