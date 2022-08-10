Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Mack Brown Highlights Standout Performers from UNC's Training Camp
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- On Monday, UNC head coach Mack Brown was asked about a few players that surprised him during Saturday's scrimmage and in the tape review that followed. Rather than giving one or two on defense, Brown racked his brain to provide multiple names of players who have jumped out to him.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
PFF tabs 8 NC State players on All-ACC Teams, Leary left off all 4 teams
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2022 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team was announced earlier this week, and NC State had notable players on the lists -- which should come as no surprise. But the biggest surprise was one player who was left off all three lists and the honorable mention: Devin Leary.
Top-ranked 2024 prospect ‘likely’ to visit North Carolina
The UNC basketball program continues to be a team fighting it out for some of the top talent in the country during this recruiting cycle. And, that should be the same memo with one of the best players in the country regardless of class. 2024 five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson is in the middle of planning out some of his junior year official visits and the Tar Heels are expected to receive a visit. According to Rivals national analyst Travis Graf, Jackson is most likely to visit four schools at the moment. The schools named were Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas and Duke....
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
ACC football: Most important game for each team in 2022
The ACC division races are as wild and crazy as anything you’ll find in college football. 2022 should be no different. Clemson and NC State are the frontrunners in the ACC Atlantic and should duke it out all season. Wake Forest absolutely deserved to be in that conversation too before the scary announcement that quarterback Sam Hartman will miss an undisclosed amount of time due to a medical condition. Could that open the door for Florida State or Boston College to make a surge? We're about to find out.
Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports
As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
NC State Fall Camp 2022: Extra Photos from Day 1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's opening practice featured an entire roster of more than 100 players on the field Wednesday afternoon all looking to make an impact in some way. Luckily, Pack Pride had multiple photographers on hand to try to get the best photos for our users and the student-athletes from practice.
Ron Rivera lays out plan for Commanders starters, QBs in preseason opener
Washington Commanders football is back, baby. On Saturday, Washington will welcome the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field. Sure, it’s only the preseason and camp is still in full-swing, but fans have new uniforms, helmets, a fight song, quarterback and an intriguing rookie class to look forward to. While the...
UNC could hold ‘slight edge’ for top 2023 target
The UNC basketball program has pretty much zoned in on its top 2023 target over the last few weeks and that is forward TJ Power. Power took an official visit to North Carolina at the end of July just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Hubert Davis. Just recently, Power announced a top-5 that included UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. While Power has visited all five schools on the list, it seems like it could come down to a battle between North Carolina and Duke. According to 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi, the Tar Heels may have a...
