Ramapo, NY

Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley

This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
NY Governor Signs Legislation to Expand Tax Relief for Seniors

New York’s governor Monday signed legislation designed to make housing more affordable for seniors and families. Governor Kathy Hochul said the legislative package expands tax relief for New York homeowners, particularly those age 60 and over, but also first-time homebuyers…. Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Westchester, said sometimes seniors...
Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
New City Man Identified as Pedestrian- Accident Victim in Clarkstown

A New City man is being mourned after he was killed following an accident in Clarkstown early Saturday afternoon. Clarkstown Police Detective Norman Peters says 64 year-old Steven Semoff of New City was walking on Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road when he was struck…. Clarkstown supervisor...
Mount Kisco ShopRite Not Expected to Open Until 2024

Shoppers in Mount Kisco and neighboring communities who have been waiting for the new ShopRite supermarket to open at the Diamond Properties complex on North Bedford Road will likely have to wait longer. Construction on the roughly 85,000-square-foot supermarket at 333 N. Bedford Rd. will apparently not begin until late...
Arizona man arrested in Orange County on three Pima County warrants

CRAWFORD – A 43-year-old man with addresses in Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested in the Town of Crawford as a fugitive from justice. Crawford Police received information that Casey Espinoza, who is wanted on three separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona, was at a residence in Crawford.
