Cleveland, OH

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers, Royals Honoring Negro Leagues & Jackie Robinson

The Kansas City Royals will honor the Negro Leagues and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will wear 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniforms, and the Dodgers will sport the 1955...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023

The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
FanSided

John Smoltz honors his own father with Field of Dreams broadcast (Video)

In a touching moment, Baseball Hall of Famer and former Braves pitcher John Smoltz honored his late father during the Field of Dreams game. Field of Dreams is a movie which bonds parents with their children. The entire plot line indirectly leads Ray Kinsella to reconnect with his father for one final game of catch. It recreates those same childhood memories many of us have with nothing more than a baseball, a glove and those who love us the most in this world.
MLB
CBS Sports

Batting Around: What other venues should MLB use for a Field of Dreams-style game?

Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we looked at contenders that needed to do more at the trade deadline. This week we're going to discuss baseball in unusual places.
NFL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It really isn’t about the movie at all. Sure, "Field of Dreams" has its moments, some good acting performances and a bunch of iconic lines, but the film in its entirety doesn’t resonate with every type of baseball fan. For some of us, the schmaltz is just a bit too heavy-handed, the nostalgia a tad too thick, the problems of the characters too unrelatable.
CHICAGO, IL
Jack Graney
Tom Hall
Terry Pluto
Babe Ruth
Yardbarker

Baseball fans react to Harry Caray hologram

Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Harry Caray honored with special rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

The Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday provided a host of magical moments. One of the most memorable came during the seventh-inning stretch, when fans were treated to a recreated animation of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray singing his iconic rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB
Sportico

Silver Lake Buying Endeavor’s Minor League Baseball Teams

Silver Lake is buying Endeavor’s recently assembled clutch of minor league baseball teams, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. The private equity giant will pay $280 million for Endeavor’s 10 minor league ballclubs, which are being sold less than a year after Endeavor began assembling its baseball portfolio. Publicly traded Endeavor bought six clubs for an undisclosed price in December, then added three more clubs this spring for $47 million before spending another $17 million on a tenth team. The baseball properties, named Diamond Baseball Holdings, were an expansion of Endeavor’s burgeoning sports portfolio, led by mixed-martial arts league UFC. Entry into...
MLB

