The NFL season is right around the corner with teams beginning to map out their expectations for the 2022 season. The early depth charts are beginning to be released and the Chicago Bears are no different. Expectations certainly are not high for the franchise this season as they begin a new era this year. Head Coach Matt Eberflus will have his first season at the helm as he will do his best to turn the organization around. Justin Fields will also enter the season as the full-time starter after getting snaps in 12 games last season. This season will primarily be focused on his development and the evaluation of players around him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO