ClutchPoints

Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
thecomeback.com

NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty

In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
The Spun

Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve

Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
numberfire.com

Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Matt Eberflus’ Bears First depth chart of 2022

The NFL season is right around the corner with teams beginning to map out their expectations for the 2022 season. The early depth charts are beginning to be released and the Chicago Bears are no different. Expectations certainly are not high for the franchise this season as they begin a new era this year. Head Coach Matt Eberflus will have his first season at the helm as he will do his best to turn the organization around. Justin Fields will also enter the season as the full-time starter after getting snaps in 12 games last season. This season will primarily be focused on his development and the evaluation of players around him.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears LB Roquan Smith not practicing on Thursday

UPDATE: Roquan Smith showed up to Thursday’s practice, but he’s not participating. Smith is hanging near injured players at the exercise bikes. Just one day after the Chicago Bears removed Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the star linebacker seems to have gotten the message from general manager Ryan Poles.
FanSided

FanSided

