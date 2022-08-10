Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love
Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason. Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see...
thecomeback.com
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
NFL・
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve
Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
3 biggest surprises from Matt Eberflus’ Bears First depth chart of 2022
The NFL season is right around the corner with teams beginning to map out their expectations for the 2022 season. The early depth charts are beginning to be released and the Chicago Bears are no different. Expectations certainly are not high for the franchise this season as they begin a new era this year. Head Coach Matt Eberflus will have his first season at the helm as he will do his best to turn the organization around. Justin Fields will also enter the season as the full-time starter after getting snaps in 12 games last season. This season will primarily be focused on his development and the evaluation of players around him.
Breaking News: Bruce Beal now likely out as future Miami Dolphins owner
The future of the Miami Dolphins will not likely be in the hands of minority owner, Bruce Beal, as Stephen Ross begins changing succession. According to multiple reports over the internet tonight, Bruce Beal is going to be out and Stephen Ross is lining up his daughter Jennifer Ross to take over the team when he leaves the ownership.
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ron Rivera lays out plan for Commanders starters, QBs in preseason opener
Washington Commanders football is back, baby. On Saturday, Washington will welcome the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field. Sure, it’s only the preseason and camp is still in full-swing, but fans have new uniforms, helmets, a fight song, quarterback and an intriguing rookie class to look forward to. While the...
Bears LB Roquan Smith not practicing on Thursday
UPDATE: Roquan Smith showed up to Thursday’s practice, but he’s not participating. Smith is hanging near injured players at the exercise bikes. Just one day after the Chicago Bears removed Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the star linebacker seems to have gotten the message from general manager Ryan Poles.
Lions Training Camp Risers and Fallers at Each Position
Here is an update on who has performed well at Detroit Lions training camp.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0