MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.Two sources confirmed to CBS News that the action was connected to White House records. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records. The National Archives said in February that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together, and that classified materials were found amid 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO