Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
UpNorthLive.com
Literacy coaches hold conference on teaching practices
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Literacy coaches from across the state are meeting in Traverse City to share teaching practices. The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators works with teachers and students to help improve learning skills. Coaches will take what they learn from researchers at the advanced coaching...
wgvunews.org
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
UpNorthLive.com
'A lot of teachers are just feeling beat down': Polarizing politics driving educators away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The mass resignation from teaching across the U.S. is hitting a fever pitch as districts struggle to fill openings for the start of the new year. Long-time educators like Hilary Cowen have hit their breaking point and are walking away. "A lot of teachers are...
UpNorthLive.com
Colonel responds to concerns over proposal to expand Camp Grayling
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a battle being waged at Camp Grayling, not by soldiers, but by some neighbors. Those neighbors are opposed to a proposed expansion that would add 160,000 more acres to what is already the nation's largest National Guard base. The Background: Residents oppose doubling...
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
WILX-TV
40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
More free COVID tests available for Michiganders
Michiganders have another chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, is providing 180,000 self-administered tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state. Residents can request tests through the end of August through AccessCovidTests.org or by calling...
UpNorthLive.com
Proposal looks to provide 24/7 safe place in winter for people experiencing homelessness
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 250 people are currently experiencing homelessness in the Greater Grand Traverse Area. That's according to the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness. While those 250 people have a safe place to sleep at night in the winter at Safe Harbor, they don't necessarily...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
UpNorthLive.com
Harbor South Pier walkway in Charlevoix to be removed
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it is scheduled to soon remove the ancillary walkway on the Charlevoix Harbor South Pier due to safety concerns. A Corps of Engineers floating plant is scheduled to arrive from Detroit on August 15 to perform work and...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
wsgw.com
MyMichigan Health Increases Minimum Pay Rate for Employees
Midland-based MyMichigan Health has increased its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour for employees at many of its locations. The health system’s announcement said the move is part of its commitment to employees and an acknowledgement of the current labor market. Positions impacted by the wage increase include dining and catering aides, housekeeping, security officers and clerical staff.
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan drops to medium levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under medium levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having high levels since July 29. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula remain in the high category. When a county is in...
Detroit News
Over 6,800 Michigan auto crash patients discharged since fee cut, survey says
A survey released Thursday argues the toll of a key change to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform has been the elimination of at least 4,082 health care worker jobs and the discharge of 6,857 patients. The study also found 10 businesses had closed and 14 are considering doing so in...
Fox17
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
