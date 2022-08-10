ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Visits 50 Cent On Set Years After The Money By Monday Feud

By Angie G
 2 days ago
You can find him in the club, bottle full of bub, and he’s got what you need if you would like your “mans” publicly drug.

50 Cent’s 2019 Instagram smear campain againt Randall Emmett is the stuff of legends. At the time 50 didn’t hesitate to bring Randall’s fiance, Lala Kent , into the mess either. After claiming he was owed $1 million dollars from the failed movie producer, 50 added fuel to the fire when he shared a clip from Vanderpump Rules where Lala admits, “I let [Rand] hit it on the first night and we were inseparable, He would just send me really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ and I was like ‘Yeah.'”

Randall has since begged Fofty for forgiveness and paid him back his coin. But the public dragging hasn’t stopped. It’s been 3 years and Randall is still getting his due. Last week, 50 cent posted a picture of himself and Lala spending time together on the set of his latest film. His caption reads, “Randell [sic] you better stop texting people talking shit because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous.” I’m quaking. Post those receipts!

According to TMZ , Lala has been “kickin’ it” with the rapper/producer “multiple times” as he films the movie “Skill House” at Sway House in Los Angeles. Lala is not reported to have any role in the movie. She has just been “popping in to chat with her friend.” The enemy of her enemy, and all that.

Following her messy break up with
Rand , Lala did everything she could to try and tear down the father of her only child. In January, when she was asked if she would ever consider dating 50 Cent she replied , “F–k yes… I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala.” But maybe things have changed.Photos of 50 and Lala on the set of the film show them embraced with Lala’s hand on the rapper’s stomach. There’s also a snap of 50 kissing Lala on the head while she smiles for the camera. Strange times indeed.
TELL US – IF LALA AND 50 CENT HOOK UP WHAT VEHICLE DO YOU THINK HE WILL SEND HER THE NEXT MORNING?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Lala Kent Visits 50 Cent On Set Years After The Money By Monday Feud appeared first on Reality Tea .

