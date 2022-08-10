ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
WISN

Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'

Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
WISN

Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver struck Milwaukee bicyclist, life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit the cyclist in Milwaukee near 16th and Clybourn Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. According to police, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on N. 16th Street and collided with a vehicle that had the green...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'

MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
