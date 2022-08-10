Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
WISN
Woman shot and killed near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd., police investigating
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner has responded to the shooting of an adult female. The woman was shot near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd. WISN12 News Chopper captured police tape surrounding an apartment complex. This is a developing story. More updates coming soon. Milwaukee Police are investigating...
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
Woman killed in shooting sparked by argument near Northridge Mall
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in what appears to have been a shooting sparked by an argument, near Northridge Mall Friday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting during drug investigation, Chief Norman shares details
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke at the scene of a police shooting near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening. Norman said a man who was armed with a gun ran from officers conducting an investigation into a drug deal, and an officer shot him.
WATCH: Video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus
Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday. The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 4 p.m.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
WISN
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'
Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
WISN
Police issue $4,300 in citations to man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police Department said they issued $4,301 in citations to a man who spread more than 500 anti-Semitic flyers. "We were finding them on windshields of cars, they were distributed in people's front yards, driveways, on the sidewalks," said Lt. Joseph Nosalik with KPD. WISN 12...
wearegreenbay.com
Counterfeit $100 used at WI chocolate shop, police search for suspects
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop. According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel. The man is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
WISN
Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver struck Milwaukee bicyclist, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit the cyclist in Milwaukee near 16th and Clybourn Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. According to police, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on N. 16th Street and collided with a vehicle that had the green...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
WISN
Milwaukee fire chief calls for action against owners of former Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee Wednesday night, the fire chief is calling for action against the property owners. "Yet another fire at the unsecured vacant – long-vacant – decrepit old Northridge Mall building," said Milwaukee Fire Chief...
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
