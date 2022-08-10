ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Shores’ Multimillion-Dollar Community Clubhouse Opens In Bronzeville

BRONZEVILLE — Prairie Shores’ new community hub has opened more than a year after breaking ground. The 17,541-square-foot complex at 2937 S. King Drive was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from Farpoint Development, Golub Development, Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward office and Rep. Kam Buckner were on hand to mark the occasion.
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More

ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development has issued a request to developers, telling them the agency wants to hear their proposals for how the spots could be redeveloped. They are the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
Thrd Coffee Company Pops Up Along The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors using The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail can now grab a cup of coffee without leaving the elevated walking and biking path. Thrd Coffee Company, a mobile coffee company that opened during the pandemic, is serving coffee and other drinks from a cart along the trail at the Western entrance every weekend through the fall.
100th Street Calumet River Project would create new recreational trail on Southeast Side

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The 100th Street Calumet River Project was suggested by community members during the 2016 South Chicago Commercial Avenue Revitalization planning process of 2016. It is in the initial stages of development. Residents identified the site as an opportunity for restoration of the natural riverbank habitat, a trail, and a public viewing area for river activity. If completed, the site would become a part of the greater network of transportation and recreation infrastructure on the Southeast Side. Currently the project team, headed by Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is conducting outreach to develop a community stewardship and governance plan for the site.
Residential Project Going Up On Old Bank Site At Logan Square-Bucktown Border

LOGAN SQUARE — A residential development is coming to a long-vacant lot on the Logan Square/Bucktown border. Construction is underway on a five-story, 20-unit residential complex at 2000 N. Western Ave., a site most recently home to an abandoned MB Financial Bank. Glencoe-based investor Sarra Dukach is behind the...
An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City

It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing.   The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area.  Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well. 
Bud Billiken Returns This Weekend With Jeremih As Grand Marshal

GRAND BOULEVARD — R&B singer and Morgan Park grad Jeremih will lead the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Back to School Parade as the grand marshal when it kicks off Saturday morning. The Def Jam hitmaker will be joined by honorary grand marshals, including YWCA President and CEO Dorrie McWhorter...
310 S Michigan Avenue #1600

MATTERPORT/3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE! SOUTH LOOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! WALK TO THE SOUTH LOOP,THE LAKE,NAVY PIER,THE MAG MILE & EVERYTHING THE LOOP HAS TO OFFER FROM THIS INCREDIBLY BRIGHT 2000+SQFT COMPLETELY RENOVATED (2019)/PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 58'+ WIDE 3BD/3BA CORNER HOME (2 ENSUITE) W/HIGH CEILINGS,WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS T/O AND COMPLETELY UNOBSTRUCTED/FOREVER PROTECTED N/E/S VIEWS ON AN UPPER FLOOR OF A PREMIER/HISTORIC/HIGH-AMENITY (IE,AMAZING ROOF DECK,FITNESS CENTER,ONSITE MANAGER/ENGINEER,24-7 DOORMAN)BUILDING W/UNOBSTRUCTED SKYLINE/LAKE/SUNRISE/PARK VIEWS FROM HUGE N & E-FACING WINDOWS;GRACIOUS PRIVATE ENTRY FOYER LEADS TO OPEN CUSTOM PROF-GRADE EAT-IN BOSCH/GE MONOGRAM ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & GREAT CABINET SPACE;LARGE LIVING ROOM W/TRUE SEPARATE DINING AREA;SPA-CALIBER MARBLE/STONE BATHS T/O INCL PRIMARY SUITE W/OVERSIZED DUAL-HEAD STEAM SHOWER & SEPARATE SWEDISH SOAKING TUB;SOUND WIRING & PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS T/O INCL MASSIVE PRIMARY SUITE WALK-IN & FULL-SIZE W/D IN REAL LAUNDRY ROOM;ADD'L PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED ON SAME FLOOR & 2 PRIME ATTACHED/HEATED/TANDEM GARAGE PARKING SPACES $50K ADD'L.
Calumet Park breaks ground on new apartment complex

The Village of Calumet Park recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new housing development scheduled to be built on a 6-acre site at 12300 South Ashland Avenue. Calumet Park Mayor Ron Denson was joined by state, community, and local officials on the site that once housed nearly 200 mobile homes for the announcement.
79th Street Renaissance Festival Is Coming Back — With Slick Rick And Doug E. Fresh Set To Perform

AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side festival with live gospel music, hip-hop performances, carnival rides and more is returning for its 16th year. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host the 79th Street Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. The community celebration first made a comeback last year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
