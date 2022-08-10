Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Prairie Shores’ Multimillion-Dollar Community Clubhouse Opens In Bronzeville
BRONZEVILLE — Prairie Shores’ new community hub has opened more than a year after breaking ground. The 17,541-square-foot complex at 2937 S. King Drive was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from Farpoint Development, Golub Development, Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward office and Rep. Kam Buckner were on hand to mark the occasion.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More
ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development has issued a request to developers, telling them the agency wants to hear their proposals for how the spots could be redeveloped. They are the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime Logan Square Cooks Open Spicy Taco Restaurant On Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue
AVONDALE — A Mexican restaurant from a pair of longtime Logan Square cooks has joined Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue. Adolfo Garcia and Javier Mendiola opened Spicy Taco at 2825 N. Milwaukee Ave. at the end of July. Spicy Taco is open for dine-in service, delivery and takeout 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
blockclubchicago.org
Thrd Coffee Company Pops Up Along The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors using The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail can now grab a cup of coffee without leaving the elevated walking and biking path. Thrd Coffee Company, a mobile coffee company that opened during the pandemic, is serving coffee and other drinks from a cart along the trail at the Western entrance every weekend through the fall.
blockclubchicago.org
Roller Skating, A House Music Festival And More: 15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — Summer isn’t over yet, and neither are the city’s street markets and festivals. Here’s a roundup of 15 events across the city with music, food, art, family-friendly activities and more. Music at Mayfair. 2-3:15 p.m. Saturday. 4400 W. Lawrence Ave. Local musician, artist and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
100th Street Calumet River Project would create new recreational trail on Southeast Side
Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The 100th Street Calumet River Project was suggested by community members during the 2016 South Chicago Commercial Avenue Revitalization planning process of 2016. It is in the initial stages of development. Residents identified the site as an opportunity for restoration of the natural riverbank habitat, a trail, and a public viewing area for river activity. If completed, the site would become a part of the greater network of transportation and recreation infrastructure on the Southeast Side. Currently the project team, headed by Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is conducting outreach to develop a community stewardship and governance plan for the site.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
blockclubchicago.org
Residential Project Going Up On Old Bank Site At Logan Square-Bucktown Border
LOGAN SQUARE — A residential development is coming to a long-vacant lot on the Logan Square/Bucktown border. Construction is underway on a five-story, 20-unit residential complex at 2000 N. Western Ave., a site most recently home to an abandoned MB Financial Bank. Glencoe-based investor Sarra Dukach is behind the...
An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City
It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing. The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area. Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well.
blockclubchicago.org
Bud Billiken Returns This Weekend With Jeremih As Grand Marshal
GRAND BOULEVARD — R&B singer and Morgan Park grad Jeremih will lead the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Back to School Parade as the grand marshal when it kicks off Saturday morning. The Def Jam hitmaker will be joined by honorary grand marshals, including YWCA President and CEO Dorrie McWhorter...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
blockclubchicago.org
Nonprofit That Built Englewood’s Peace Campus Turns Over Reins To Imagine Englewood If, Which Wants To Grow It
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side nonprofit is now the owner of a beloved local organization and its Peace Campus on South Honore Street, which has turned vacant homes into a community hub. Imagine Englewood if, a group that strengthens and empowers the Englewood area through youth services, is now...
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing To Be Sold At Mariano’s Stores As Owners Plan New Brewhouse In Chicago
DOUGLAS — Beer from a Black-owned brewery that celebrated its first anniversary this Juneteenth will be sold at Mariano’s in the coming weeks — and the brewery is planning a standalone brewhouse in Chicago, its owners said. Moor’s Brewing Company, which sells a session ale, an IPA...
blockclubchicago.org
Loba Pastry + Cafe Turns To Crowdfunded Loans To Open New Roscoe Village Location
ROSCOE VILLAGE — The owner of Loba Pastry + Coffee in Lakeview is hoping community support will help her finish the buildout of business’s her new home in Roscoe Village by the fall. Owner Valeria Taylor announced last year she was moving to a location at 1800 W....
chicagostarmedia.com
The Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival, returns to Navy Pier
The Midwest’s largest Lobster & Seafood Festival, Great American Lobster Fest, will return to celebrate its seventh year at Navy Pier from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The live lobsters will be flown in fresh...
bhhschicago.com
310 S Michigan Avenue #1600
MATTERPORT/3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE! SOUTH LOOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! WALK TO THE SOUTH LOOP,THE LAKE,NAVY PIER,THE MAG MILE & EVERYTHING THE LOOP HAS TO OFFER FROM THIS INCREDIBLY BRIGHT 2000+SQFT COMPLETELY RENOVATED (2019)/PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 58'+ WIDE 3BD/3BA CORNER HOME (2 ENSUITE) W/HIGH CEILINGS,WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS T/O AND COMPLETELY UNOBSTRUCTED/FOREVER PROTECTED N/E/S VIEWS ON AN UPPER FLOOR OF A PREMIER/HISTORIC/HIGH-AMENITY (IE,AMAZING ROOF DECK,FITNESS CENTER,ONSITE MANAGER/ENGINEER,24-7 DOORMAN)BUILDING W/UNOBSTRUCTED SKYLINE/LAKE/SUNRISE/PARK VIEWS FROM HUGE N & E-FACING WINDOWS;GRACIOUS PRIVATE ENTRY FOYER LEADS TO OPEN CUSTOM PROF-GRADE EAT-IN BOSCH/GE MONOGRAM ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & GREAT CABINET SPACE;LARGE LIVING ROOM W/TRUE SEPARATE DINING AREA;SPA-CALIBER MARBLE/STONE BATHS T/O INCL PRIMARY SUITE W/OVERSIZED DUAL-HEAD STEAM SHOWER & SEPARATE SWEDISH SOAKING TUB;SOUND WIRING & PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS T/O INCL MASSIVE PRIMARY SUITE WALK-IN & FULL-SIZE W/D IN REAL LAUNDRY ROOM;ADD'L PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED ON SAME FLOOR & 2 PRIME ATTACHED/HEATED/TANDEM GARAGE PARKING SPACES $50K ADD'L.
chicagocrusader.com
Calumet Park breaks ground on new apartment complex
The Village of Calumet Park recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new housing development scheduled to be built on a 6-acre site at 12300 South Ashland Avenue. Calumet Park Mayor Ron Denson was joined by state, community, and local officials on the site that once housed nearly 200 mobile homes for the announcement.
blockclubchicago.org
79th Street Renaissance Festival Is Coming Back — With Slick Rick And Doug E. Fresh Set To Perform
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side festival with live gospel music, hip-hop performances, carnival rides and more is returning for its 16th year. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host the 79th Street Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. The community celebration first made a comeback last year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
