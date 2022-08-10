ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothea Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82

ASHLAND – Dorothea “Dottie” Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82, died peacefully August 6, 2022 surrounded by family at Waterview Lodge in Ashland where she resided for the last 5 years. Dottie was predeceased by her parents James and Dorothea Kennedy, husband Paul and brother James Kennedy. She is...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harry D. McKenna, 83

NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
NATICK, MA
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High varsity wrestling coach has started a GoFundMe to help a Framingham mom battling cancer and her wrestling sons. Erik Delehanty wrote “one thing the Framingham wrestling program prides itself on is our sense of family and giving back to others. Recently we have been made aware that one of our number one supporters, fan and mother of two Flyers wrestlers has been battling the toughest fight yet: Cancer. If you have been to a Framingham wrestling match in the past 4 years chances are you have seen Claudia Fuentes in the crowd. Not only cheering on her two boys Jayden (class of ‘22) and Alexi (class of ‘25) but every Framingham wrestler stepping out on the mat.”
