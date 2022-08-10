Read full article on original website
Dorothea Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82
ASHLAND – Dorothea “Dottie” Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82, died peacefully August 6, 2022 surrounded by family at Waterview Lodge in Ashland where she resided for the last 5 years. Dottie was predeceased by her parents James and Dorothea Kennedy, husband Paul and brother James Kennedy. She is...
Harry D. McKenna, 83
NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
Jacob William Rosen, 24, Playwright, Visual Artist, & Natick High Graduate
NATICK – Jacob William Rosen, age 24, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, August 8, 2022 after battling melanoma. Jacob lived a full, although short life spending his time learning, creating, loving and sharing experiences with those closest to him. Born in Colorado, he moved...
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
PHOTOS: Framingham Housing Authority Hosts BBQ At Musterfields
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority hosted a BBQ at Musterfields this afternoon, August 11. It was the last of the summer BBQ hosted at housing authority properties this summer. Housing Authority Commissioners Janine Rogers, Janet Leombruno, and Bob Merusi attended the event, along with Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, Police...
Wrestling Coach Starts GoFundMe To Help Fuentes Family
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High varsity wrestling coach has started a GoFundMe to help a Framingham mom battling cancer and her wrestling sons. Erik Delehanty wrote “one thing the Framingham wrestling program prides itself on is our sense of family and giving back to others. Recently we have been made aware that one of our number one supporters, fan and mother of two Flyers wrestlers has been battling the toughest fight yet: Cancer. If you have been to a Framingham wrestling match in the past 4 years chances are you have seen Claudia Fuentes in the crowd. Not only cheering on her two boys Jayden (class of ‘22) and Alexi (class of ‘25) but every Framingham wrestler stepping out on the mat.”
Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, August 12, 2022
1 Lake Waushakum Beach – for the first time this season – and Learned’s Pond beach are closed due to high bacteria counts. Saxonville Beach is open this weekend. 2. Friday night concert on the Framingham centre Common tonight. Free concert starts at 6 p.m. Performing is...
LETTER: Sousa Has Community Experience Needed To Be Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As long time active members in Framingham’s government, we are impressed with Priscila’s ability to lead and bring people together to achieve common goals. From organizing playground builds to chairing the School Committee, Priscila has the community experience needed to be a state representative. Thank...
Presentation on Framingham Youth Police Academy at the Framingham Police Advisory Committee Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, August 11, at 7pm, the Framingham Police Department will give a presentation on the “Framingham Youth Police Academy” at the top of the Police Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting. Framingham Police Sergeant Jay Ball will be presenting, and will be joined by special...
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 University of Rhode Island Dean’s List
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Krier & Santos Earn Dean’s List at University of Tampa
TAMPA, FLORIDA – The University of Tampa has honored 1,912 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following Framingham students were named to the...
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
VIDEO: Circus Coming To Eastleigh Farm This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – An open-air circus is coming to Eastleigh Farm in Framingham this weekend!. Stars Above is an outdoor family friendly circus show created by founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner. Set to original music and reimagined cover songs, Stars Above is a modern take on the...
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Framingham Summer Concert Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Families are urged to add COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to their back-to-school checklist with conveniently located vaccine clinics for all ages. A free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Framingham Summer Concert on Friday. The clinic will be at the Framingham Centre Common at...
