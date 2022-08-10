FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High varsity wrestling coach has started a GoFundMe to help a Framingham mom battling cancer and her wrestling sons. Erik Delehanty wrote “one thing the Framingham wrestling program prides itself on is our sense of family and giving back to others. Recently we have been made aware that one of our number one supporters, fan and mother of two Flyers wrestlers has been battling the toughest fight yet: Cancer. If you have been to a Framingham wrestling match in the past 4 years chances are you have seen Claudia Fuentes in the crowd. Not only cheering on her two boys Jayden (class of ‘22) and Alexi (class of ‘25) but every Framingham wrestler stepping out on the mat.”

